What began as a family collection more than 50 years ago has evolved into one of the city’s most sought-after art spaces. Recently relocated from its Wynwood home to a sprawling converted warehouse space in Allapattah, the museum features 48 exhibitions of paintings, sculptures, photographs, videos, and installations curated from the collection’s impressive 7,200 works by more than 1,000 artists.

Don’t miss: Art in the form of food at Leku, the chic onsite restaurant that made our list of the best restaurants in Miami. Expect a delightful journey through Spain’s Basque country, from the wines and the dishes to the signature burnt cheesecake.