Famed for its strong coffee, delicious food, music and cigars, Little Havana remains one of Miami’s busiest and most iconic destinations. Calle Ocho is the historic neighborhood’s charming main corridor, where you’ll find numerous Cuban restaurants, cocktail bars and cultural landmarks, including Domino Park. Grab a scoop of Abuela Maria ice cream from Azucar and enjoy it in the public square where viejitos still gather to play, or sip mojitos and learn to salsa dance at Ball & Chain.

Time Out tip: Stop by during the third Friday of the month for Viernes Culturales, the free monthly festival in Little Havana's cultural district.