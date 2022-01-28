The best chefs, restaurants and bars in Miami all comingle at this South Beach food hall, curated by our very own editors. From the music you’ll hear and the art you’ll see to the delicious dishes you’ll taste, everything was handpicked for your enjoyment. Find a culinary sampling of the city’s tastiest eats—from pizza to fried chicken to Basque cheesecake and more.
For those of us who don’t have the pleasure of calling Miami home year-round, it’s basically a known fact that the beach or pool beats out any other attraction about 90 percent of the time. The other ten percent is typically spared for dining at Miami’s best restaurants and hitting up the obligatory South Beach clubs. We’re not knocking the formula—there’s a reason the hits hit! But if you’re ready to venture off the sand, there are so many more things to do in Miami. Explore grand estates and gardens, historic neighborhoods, incredible shopping and fascinating Miami museums the whole family will appreciate. Our guide to the best Miami attractions has something for every type of curious traveler.