A French-Moroccan supper club is opening on the Miami River this summer

The Wes Anderson-inspired Habibi Miami comes courtesy of the Kiki on the River team.

Another jewel-toned, vintage-inspired supper club is slated to open its doors in Miami this summer. Instead of Italian, Asian-fusion or steak, it's serving dishes influenced by the French and Morrocan rivieras.

Located at 452 Northwest North River Drive, Habibi Miami is the latest joint endeavor from Roman Jones, Ikam Rebaia and Aris Nanos, the team behind the lively Greek spot Kiki on the River next door. Like its sister restaurant, Habibi presents itself as a decadent supper club, combining flamboyant design and trendy yet approachable fare with bottle service and nightly entertainment.

Ghosthouse Design Group and Love Lake Studios collaborated on the retro, Wes Anderson-inspired design, a pink and teal homage to lush riads, Moorish architecture and Sgt. Pepper's Beatles-era psychedelia.

Image: Courtesy Habibi Miami

A 30-foot-long red carpet entrance hints at what awaits inside: an opulent, 200-seat dining room and lounge encircled by velvet booths, dripping in chandeliers and layered with Turkish rugs and silk draperies. The waterfront patio will host sunset parties complemented by tableside hookah service and roving belly dancer shows, among other theatrical programming.

The menu blends Middle Eastern-inspired shareable plates like Merguez pigs in a blanket, whole roasted cauliflower with charred wild mushrooms and lemon roasted chicken and herbed yogurt with continental comfort food like Wagyu burger sliders, miso-honey glazed sea bass skewers and a selection of sushi. Tea service and tableside dessert carts will also be on offer, including ice cream with Turkish mastic and halva cheesecake.

North African and Mediterranean threads are also woven through the cocktails. Expect bold, sensory-driven drinks, as in the "Ali" Fashioned, made with peanut butter-washed Angel's Envy bourbon, Giffard's Banana & Honey and Angostura bitters with orange aromatics. The Moroccan Margarita combines Patron Blanco, Patron Reposado, Cointreau, harissa-infused pineapple reduction and lime juice with a roasted couscous salted rim.

Habibi Miami is scheduled to open later this summer.