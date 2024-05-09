A massive wind chime garden is coming to South Beach

The tranquil installation spans six blocks and over 300 chimes along the famed Lincoln Road pedestrian shopping district.

First, the spring breakers vanished from its shores. Now, one of South Beach's most popular tourist destinations is getting a whole lot more chilled out, too. That's thanks to Chime Garden, a mesmerizing new sonic installation stretching across six blocks of Lincoln Road.

The Lincoln Road BID tapped artist Erica des Roches to transform the pedestrian thoroughfare into a tranquil tapestry of soundscapes intended to evoke a "profound sense of peace, serenity and connection with the natural world," according to her statement.

Chime Garden is one of the largest installations of its kind in the country, comprising 333 tubular wind chimes of varying sizes and materials strung from the shopping and dining district's mature tropical trees. Find the chimes starting at the 400 block, woven through the foliage and flowering orchids through to the 1000 block.

Photograph: Courtesy Lincoln Road BID

The installation has been divided into four themed zones. The Harmony Garden (400 block) presents a range of multilayered tones like a choir of instruments playing in harmony, symbolizing unity in diversity. The chimes of the Latin Garden (690 block) infuse the atmosphere with vibrant rhythms and a joyful energy.

In the Paradise Garden Block (800 and 900 blocks), find gentle sounds that promote relaxation, mindfulness and a sense of inner peace. End your journey at the Celestial Garden (1000 block), where each chime represents a different celestial body contributing to the cosmic music of the universe.

Photograph: Courtesy Lincoln Road BID

Lincoln Road's eight million annual visitors will be able to enjoy the Chime Garden indefinitely, as there's currently no end date scheduled for the sprawling outdoor installation. Though with hurricane season at Miami's doorstep, the soothing sounds will surely get a bit more chaotic as the winds pick up.