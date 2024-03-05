Miami Beach broke up with spring break. Here’s how to still enjoy your holiday.

We’re breaking down what you should know and where you should go if you're planning to spend spring break in Miami.

Miami is full of toxic relationships, but there’s one that seems to have finally run its course: Miami Beach is breaking up with spring break.

Last year, local lawmakers vowed to shut down spring break after weeks of violence, unruly crowds and hundreds of arrests made international headlines. Now, Miami Beach has launched an amusing “break up” video campaign paired with far less friendly measures aimed at putting an end to the debauchery for good.

Skyhigh parking rates, aggressive towing policies, limited beach access and early liquor store closures from Thursdays through Sundays in March are just a few of the anti-spring breaker policies being put into place.

Whether or not you had any idea about the bad blood between Miami Beach and its spring break crowds, there’s a good chance you were already planning to holiday here if you’re reading this. And we’re here to tell you it’s not all bad news. For those looking to have a good time while following the rules and staying safe, there are still plenty of fun things to do in Miami this March.

Here’s what you should know (and where you should go) this spring break in Miami.

Photograph: Nika Kramer

1. Miami Beach is not Miami.

This might not be obvious to everyone: Miami and Miami Beach are two separate cities (though both are part of Miami-Dade County). This means that all of Miami Beach’s new tactics for deterring spring breakers only apply within its city limits, and party hotspots like Wynwood, Downtown, Little Havana and Brickell are still fair game. If you still can, try booking your spring break stay on the mainland. Most of Miami’s best clubs, bars and restaurants are actually outside Miami Beach—go explore them!

Photograph: Shuttersock/Mia2you

2. There are other beaches besides South Beach.

South Beach is a part of Miami Beach. So are Mid-Beach and North Beach (though they’re not as famous for their parties). But even if you do decide to visit Miami this spring break, you don’t need to avoid the beach entirely. We’ve compiled a handy list of the best beaches in South Florida, including many that are not within Miami Beach city limits. Check it out and plan accordingly.

Photograph: Courtesy Night Swim

3. You can still party al fresco.

Drinking on Miami Beach: illegal. Drinking at a Miami rooftop or waterfront bar: legal! This town is chock-full of al fresco spots where the alcohol, beats and good times flow. If you’re craving a breezy day to night where the outfits are skimpy and so are the inhibitions, try perusing our up-to-date guides to the best rooftop bars in Miami, the best waterfront bars in Miami and the best Miami rooftop pools you can actually get into.

Photograph: Courtesy Citi Bike

4. We have a few decent public transit options for getting around.

Miami Beach is already a nightmare for drivers most of the time. But with the new measures in place, you’ll have to contend with closed lots, $100 flat-rate parking in public garages, DUI checkpoints and redirected traffic patterns if you’re trying to get around in a car. And rideshares like Uber and Lyft will most likely be plagued by surge pricing. Why not bypass all of that by taking advantage of public transit options?

For spring break, Miami Beach’s free citywide trolley service will operate an enhanced service, with one additional vehicle operating on the South Beach Loops A and B and two additional vehicles operating on the Collins Express (for a total of four additional vehicles in service). The enhanced trolley service will run from 8am to 1am. from March 8 to 11 and March 15 to 17. Citi Bike, our bikeshare program, is also a great way to get around the beach. Get primed with our full Miami public transportation guide.

Photograph: Alive Coverage Ultra Music Festival 2023

5. Ultra and Miami Music Week are still on.

No, Ultra is not canceled and neither is Miami Music Week. Ultra happens within the City of Miami—though it’s perched on the waterfront overlooking both Biscayne Bay and our beautiful skyline. Check our full guide to Ultra 2024 for lineup info and more.

Likewise, Miami Music Week is still going strong. Many of its legendary pool parties happen in Miami Beach, but if you do want to avoid the area, there are plenty of non-beach parties and pool parties to partake in this year. We compile exhaustive Miami Music Week party guides annually, and the 2024 edition is about to drop, so check this space often and rave on.