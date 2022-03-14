Miami and Cuban coffee—like two peas in a very caffeinated pod. This city was built on cafecito breaks and now there’s a new place to enjoy one.

Opening on March 21, Bebito’s Cafecito brings its delicious coffee and pastries to Time Out Market Miami. Named for his grandfather and inspired by his family’s Cuban heritage, restaurateur Jason Odio’s Bebito’s serves all kinds of delicious caffeinated drinks as well as an assortment of Latin-inspired pastries and healthy baked goods.

From flaky croissants in a variety of flavors to fresh-baked cookies to good-for-you items like vegan banana bread, the menu is filled with craveable sweets that pair perfectly with a just-brewed cup of coffee. Speaking of which, Bebito’s does more than your basic java, doling out classic Cuban cortaditos and café con leche alongside inventive takes on lattes—the Cloud arrives with nebulous foam and cacao rain.

Protein-packed fruit smoothies and teas from around the world round out the offerings at what’s sure to be South Beach’s new favorite coffee shop.