Miami
Popular citiesBrowse all cities
Timeout

Get us in your inbox

By entering your email address you agree to our Terms of Use and Privacy Policy and consent to receive emails from Time Out about news, events, offers and partner promotions.

Search
Croquetaco
Photograph: Courtesy Coyo Taco

Behold the Croquetaco

It’s the 305 Day collab we didn’t know we needed.

Falyn Wood
Written by
Falyn Wood
Advertising

Ah, the croqueta—the perfect savory finger food, adorably cylindrical and fried to achieve its crispy, golden exterior. Impossible to eat just one.

Those of us who are bold enough will, on occasion, elevate the humble croqueta into a full meal by way of smushing a few of them into a Cuban sandwich, preparada-style. It’s delicious.

Now, in honor of 305 Day, Miamians have a new way to enjoy their croquetas: nestled inside a taco. Beginning March 5, Miami’s unofficial annual day of self-celebration, find the Croquetaco at all Coyo Taco locations.

This delicious Franken-food has come to life thanks to Miami-based content creator George Arango (@MrEats305), one of the city's oldest family-owned and operated bakeries and restaurants, Islas Canarias, and boozy taqueria chain, Coyo Taco. Together, they created the ideal blend of Cuban and Mexican flavors.

The Croquetaco is comprised of an Islas Canarias ham croqueta wrapped in a crispy cheese costra and topped with toasted pineapple, pickled jalapeño and onions. It’s then drizzled in chipotle sauce and sprinkled with cotija cheese and crispy tortilla strips. The whole thing is served on Coyo’s hand-pressed corn tortilla. 

The Croqeutaco ($11) will be available through the end of March. As part of the 305 Day celebrations, Coyo will also donate proceeds to 305 Day’s charity partner, Chapman Partnership for the Homeless.

Share the story

You may also like
You may also like
Advertising

Get us in your inbox

Loading animation
Déjà vu! We already have this email. Try another?

By entering your email address you agree to our Terms of Use and Privacy Policy and consent to receive emails from Time Out about news, events, offers and partner promotions.

🙌 Awesome, you're subscribed!

Thanks for subscribing! Look out for your first newsletter in your inbox soon!

Time Out

About us

Contact us

Time Out products

Time Out magazine

    Site map
    © 2024 Time Out England Limited and affiliated companies owned by Time Out Group Plc. All rights reserved. Time Out is a registered trademark of Time Out Digital Limited.