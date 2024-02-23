Behold the Croquetaco

Ah, the croqueta—the perfect savory finger food, adorably cylindrical and fried to achieve its crispy, golden exterior. Impossible to eat just one.

Those of us who are bold enough will, on occasion, elevate the humble croqueta into a full meal by way of smushing a few of them into a Cuban sandwich, preparada-style. It’s delicious.

Now, in honor of 305 Day, Miamians have a new way to enjoy their croquetas: nestled inside a taco. Beginning March 5, Miami’s unofficial annual day of self-celebration, find the Croquetaco at all Coyo Taco locations.

This delicious Franken-food has come to life thanks to Miami-based content creator George Arango (@MrEats305), one of the city's oldest family-owned and operated bakeries and restaurants, Islas Canarias, and boozy taqueria chain, Coyo Taco. Together, they created the ideal blend of Cuban and Mexican flavors.

The Croquetaco is comprised of an Islas Canarias ham croqueta wrapped in a crispy cheese costra and topped with toasted pineapple, pickled jalapeño and onions. It’s then drizzled in chipotle sauce and sprinkled with cotija cheese and crispy tortilla strips. The whole thing is served on Coyo’s hand-pressed corn tortilla.

The Croqeutaco ($11) will be available through the end of March. As part of the 305 Day celebrations, Coyo will also donate proceeds to 305 Day’s charity partner, Chapman Partnership for the Homeless.