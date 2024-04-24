Café La Trova once again made North America’s 50 Best Bars in 2024, the only Florida spot to do so

We're already big fans of Café La Trova. But, as has become an annual ritual, the 50 Best Bars awards just came along and reminded us: We need to get our culos to Little Havana more often. The Cuban restaurant and cocktail haven on Calle Ocho has just been honored, yet again, on the esteemed list of North America's best bars.

Café La Trova was the only Florida bar to make the cut this year, landing at No.13. (Broken Shaker and Sweet Liberty have ranked in the 50 Best in years past.) New York continues to account for the highest number of North America’s top bars, with 12 entries on the list. This year, Handshake Speakeasy in Mexico City made history as the first Mexican to rank No.1.

North America’s 50 Best Bars launched in 2016 as a successor to the esteemed World’s 50 Best Bars, helmed by William Reed and sponsored by Perrier. The annual lists highlight world-class drinking destinations and the outstanding talent mixing things up behind the bars. Historically, the World’s 50 Best Bars are announced in October. Last year, Café La Trova ranked No.24 on the global list, among just five U.S. watering holes.

Here's the full list, announced today:

North America's 50 Best Bars List 2024

Handshake Speakeasy, Mexico City Superbueno, New York Overstory, New York Martiny's, New York, Rayo, Mexico City Jewel of the South, New Orleans Double Chicken Please, New York Thunderbolt, Los Angeles Licorería Limantour, Mexico City Tlecān, Mexico City Zapote Bar, Playa del Carmen Katana Kitten, New York Café La Trova, Miami El Gallo Altanero, Guadalajara Employees Only, New York Aruba Day Drink, Tijuana Café de Nadie, Mexico City La Factoría, San Juan Kumiko, Chicago Dante, New York Civil Liberties, Toronto Service Bar, Washington DC Allegory, Washington DC Botanist Bar, Vancouver Herbs & Rye, Las Vegas Baltra Bar, Mexico City Bekeb, San Miguel de Allende Kaito del Valle, Mexico City Bar Pompette, Toronto True Laurel, San Francisco Attaboy, New York Meadowlark, Chicago The Dead Rabbit, New York Selva, Oaxaca Library by the Sea, Grand Cayman Century Grand, Phoenix Arca, Tulum Pacific Cocktail Heaven, San Francisco Cloakroom, Montreal Bar Mordecai, Toronto Maison Premiere, New York Hanky Panky, Mexico City Angel's Share, New York Milady's, New York Brujas, Mexico City Mírate, Los Angeles Cure, New Orleans Best Intentions, Chicago The Keefer Bar, Vancouver Atwater Cocktail Club, Montreal

So how exactly does the voting for these things work? Here's what goes into the 50 Best Bars rankings, according to the organization:

The ranking for North America’s 50 Best Bars will reflect the best bar experiences based on the votes of the Academy members, who comprise anonymous North American bar industry experts (including bartenders, bar owners, drinks media and well-traveled cocktail connoisseurs) from the USA, Canada, Mexico and the Caribbean. In 2023, the Academy expanded to 270 members. This change was implemented to obtain a wider snapshot and ensure a greater number of diverse voices voting for the awards. Moreover, as per all 50 Best lists for restaurants, bars and hotels, 25 per cent of Academy members are refreshed annually to keep the perspectives dynamic and relevant. Members of the 50 Best organization do not vote and do not control the composition of the list; that is the collective role of the voting Academy. This means that bars cannot apply to be on the list and no sponsors have any influence on the list.