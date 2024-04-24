Miami
La Trova Daquiri
Photograph: Michael Pisarri

Café La Trova once again made North America’s 50 Best Bars in 2024, the only Florida spot to do so

We need to get our culos to Little Havana more often.

Falyn Wood
Written by
Falyn Wood
We're already big fans of Café La Trova. But, as has become an annual ritual, the 50 Best Bars awards just came along and reminded us: We need to get our culos to Little Havana more often. The Cuban restaurant and cocktail haven on Calle Ocho has just been honored, yet again, on the esteemed list of North America's best bars.

Café La Trova was the only Florida bar to make the cut this year, landing at No.13. (Broken Shaker and Sweet Liberty have ranked in the 50 Best in years past.) New York continues to account for the highest number of North America’s top bars, with 12 entries on the list. This year, Handshake Speakeasy in Mexico City made history as the first Mexican to rank No.1. 

North America’s 50 Best Bars launched in 2016 as a successor to the esteemed World’s 50 Best Bars, helmed by William Reed and sponsored by Perrier. The annual lists highlight world-class drinking destinations and the outstanding talent mixing things up behind the bars. Historically, the World’s 50 Best Bars are announced in October. Last year, Café La Trova ranked No.24 on the global list, among just five U.S. watering holes.

Here's the full list, announced today:

North America's 50 Best Bars List 2024

  1. Handshake Speakeasy, Mexico City
  2. Superbueno, New York
  3. Overstory, New York
  4. Martiny's, New York,
  5. Rayo, Mexico City
  6. Jewel of the South, New Orleans
  7. Double Chicken Please, New York
  8. Thunderbolt, Los Angeles
  9. Licorería Limantour, Mexico City
  10. Tlecān, Mexico City
  11. Zapote Bar, Playa del Carmen
  12. Katana Kitten, New York
  13. Café La Trova, Miami
  14. El Gallo Altanero, Guadalajara
  15. Employees Only, New York
  16. Aruba Day Drink, Tijuana
  17. Café de Nadie, Mexico City
  18. La Factoría, San Juan
  19. Kumiko, Chicago
  20. Dante, New York
  21. Civil Liberties, Toronto
  22. Service Bar, Washington DC
  23. Allegory, Washington DC
  24. Botanist Bar, Vancouver
  25. Herbs & Rye, Las Vegas
  26. Baltra Bar, Mexico City
  27. Bekeb, San Miguel de Allende
  28. Kaito del Valle, Mexico City
  29. Bar Pompette, Toronto
  30. True Laurel, San Francisco
  31. Attaboy, New York
  32. Meadowlark, Chicago
  33. The Dead Rabbit, New York
  34. Selva, Oaxaca
  35. Library by the Sea, Grand Cayman
  36. Century Grand, Phoenix
  37. Arca, Tulum
  38. Pacific Cocktail Heaven, San Francisco
  39. Cloakroom, Montreal
  40. Bar Mordecai, Toronto
  41. Maison Premiere, New York
  42. Hanky Panky, Mexico City
  43. Angel's Share, New York
  44. Milady's, New York
  45. Brujas, Mexico City
  46. Mírate, Los Angeles
  47. Cure, New Orleans
  48. Best Intentions, Chicago
  49. The Keefer Bar, Vancouver
  50. Atwater Cocktail Club, Montreal

So how exactly does the voting for these things work? Here's what goes into the 50 Best Bars rankings, according to the organization:

The ranking for North America’s 50 Best Bars will reflect the best bar experiences based on the votes of the Academy members, who comprise anonymous North American bar industry experts (including bartenders, bar owners, drinks media and well-traveled cocktail connoisseurs) from the USA, Canada, Mexico and the Caribbean. In 2023, the Academy expanded to 270 members. This change was implemented to obtain a wider snapshot and ensure a greater number of diverse voices voting for the awards. Moreover, as per all 50 Best lists for restaurants, bars and hotels, 25 per cent of Academy members are refreshed annually to keep the perspectives dynamic and relevant. Members of the 50 Best organization do not vote and do not control the composition of the list; that is the collective role of the voting Academy. This means that bars cannot apply to be on the list and no sponsors have any influence on the list.

