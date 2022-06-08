These Miami bars just made North America’s 50 Best Bars list

It’s a great day to be a cocktail enthusiast in Miami. Last night, the World’s 50 Best ranking handed out its first-ever North America’s 50 Best Bars awards in New York City, and the Magic City was well represented among the evening’s deserving recipients.

Broken Shaker, Miami’s first proper cocktail bar, came in at the number 32 spot. Its oversized punch bowls, tropical garden setting and ceaseless creativity make it one of the coolest drinking spots in the city. South Beach’s Sweet Liberty, a perennial favorite thanks, in part, to its unbeatable happy hour specials and endless selection of spirits, was number 14 on the list. Little Havana’s Café La Trova—which is no stranger to World’s 50 Best, coming in at 28 last year—was named the sixth-best bar in North America and received a second recognition, winning the Best Bar in the South award. And, in case you’re wondering, the first spot went to Attaboy in New York City.

The inaugural North America list is the first regional offshoot that World’s Best Bars has introduced since 2016 when it launched its Asia ranking. In addition to establishments in the U.S., North America’s Best Bars includes notable spots in Canada, Mexico and the Caribbean. In multicultural Miami, our winners happen to be a celebration of all three, as La Trova’s coowner and master cantinero Julio Cabrera also noted.

“This amazing recognition in the inaugural North America 50 Best Bars list means so much to us. It is not just recognition for our hard work; it is recognition for everything we represent: the Miami cocktail community, the authentic Cantinero style, and the Latin immigrant community who come to this country to follow their dreams,” he said.

Cheers to all of the winners!