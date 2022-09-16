Coconut Grove’s Mayfair House Hotel & Garden reopens with a rooftop bar and a speakeasy

The completely overhauled Mayfair House Hotel & Garden we told you about in May is finally making its debut. More than two years in the making, the former Mayfair Hotel & Spa reopened this month—and it's fully transformed. New York-based interior design studio Goodrich is behind the extensive renovations to the luxurious guest rooms, all intended to feel like mini private homes complete with a terrace and separate dining and living areas. The larger suites feature standalone bathtubs and outdoor showers—the kind of small indulgences you wish for in a hotel. And should you find yourself a repeat customer of the Mayfair House Hotel & Garden, no two rooms are the same.

The Mayfair House Hotel & Garden’s lush, sun-filled courtyard is a vast improvement from the former humid garden that was the lobby. Maintaining the original design by architect Kenneth Treister, the space is filled with modern furnishings and loads of commissioned pieces by artists from South Florida and the Caribbean (Coconut Grove began as a Bahamian settlement.).

There are glass pieces in the elevator by Verre Églomisé artist Jane Richardson-Mack, a lobby installation by Miami multimedia artist Michele Oka Doner and a mural by Bahamian artist Angelika Wallace-Whitfield that serves as a colorful backdrop to the stunning rooftop pool. Additional art by Ryan Humphrey, Lee Clarke, Shauna Lan La and photographer Anita Calero are highlighted in the guest rooms.

Photograph: Will Pryce Mayfair House Hotel & Garden

“Mayfair House Hotel & Garden was designed to be a culture-forward destination—a place shaped by artists and creatives where ideas are born and imagination runs wild,” says Lucy Martin, general manager for the property.

If art isn’t a draw and you’re not a guest of the property, the Mayfair House Hotel & Garden’s food and drink program should compel you to visit. It’s helmed by Miami’s Lost Boy & Co Hospitality Group—who’s behind Tropezón, Lost Boy Dry Goods and Fox’s Lounge—and includes namesake restaurant Mayfair Grill, which serves Sonoran cuisine; the Fountain Bar, a former elevator-shaft-turned-speakeasy-bar; and Sipsip, a Calypso-inspired rooftop pool bar that serves an array of rum-based cocktails. Even if you’re not getting away, a Caribbean rooftop situation will feel like a getaway come fall.