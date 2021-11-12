Do you need a break from dating apps? Are your digits—and your brain—totally fatigued from all the swiping and scrolling? We get it, and we want to help you meet someone IRL. Rather than an awkward set-up, we’re giving you the chance to pick out your potential love interest from a pool of eligible singles.

You’ll make your way around Time Out Market Miami, striking up conversations with fellow speed daters for 5 minutes or less before moving on to the next person. If your mini date is a dud then it’s on to someone else until you find your match. Your ticket to the speed-dating experience includes a drink plus access to happy hour pricing from 7 to 10pm should you need a little extra liquid courage.