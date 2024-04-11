Find out which Miami restaurant earned a new Michelin Bib Gourmand award this year

Hint: We think about their crazy-crispy wings in caramel fish sauce at least once a day.

Ahead of the Michelin Ceremony on April 18 in Tampa, the coveted global restaurant guide has just announced winners of its 2024 Bib Gourmand award winners for Florida. These are restaurants that offer a meal of "good quality at a good value," according to the guide's team of anonymous inspectors.

This year, inspectors noted one new restaurant in Miami, in addition to two restaurants in Orlando and one in Tampa. Recipients will be honored on stage alongside those earning Michelin stars at the invitation-only ceremony at the Tampa EDITION hotel.

Photograph: Courtesy Tâm Tâm

In Miami, the latest Bib Gourmand award winner is Tam Tam. This friendly former pop-up shines on all fronts, but especially with its nostalgic, Saigon-inspired Vietnamese fare. That's why it's currently ranked No. 6 in our Time Out guide to the best restaurants in Miami.

“These restaurant selections prepare bold specialties with precision and intentionality, all at an excellent value,” says Gwendal Poullennec, the International Director of the Michelin Guides. “Our inspectors delighted in the impressive flavors and are confident that foodies—both local and from afar—will too.”

Here's what the anonymous inspector had to say about Tam Tam:

Tam Tam (Vietnamese Cuisine)

Husband-and-husband team Tam Pham and Harrison Ramhofer are throwing a party on their own terms. On the edge of downtown by the county courthouse, you won’t find a glamorous room, a DJ booth, or anybody in stilettos or designer sneakers. There is no bouncer by the door. Instead, come as you are for this celebration of Vietnamese cooking that started out as a supper club. Much of the food doesn’t require silverware: think wings glossed in fish sauce caramel, smoky lamb with lettuce wraps and banh hoi noodles, and tamarind-glazed pork ribs. Finish with a slice of cheesecake made with cultured cashew cream and topped with passionfruit gelee. Bold, funky and fun, the restaurant is a good time all around, down to the hidden karaoke machine.

Based on the results, it seems inspectors have found a lot to like about Florida's Asian culinary offerings. In Orlando, Sushi Saint (Japanese Cuisine) and Zaru (Japanese cuisine) have earned the distinction. And in Tampa, Streetlight Taco (Mexican cuisine) has also been recognized.