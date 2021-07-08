The best restaurants in Miami you have to try right this minute

Eat your way through the city like a pro with our guide to the best restaurants in Miami, from cheap eats to fine dining

July 2021: It’s the peak of summer and that usually signals a lull for the local dining scene, but not this year. After months of lockdown, July reservations are as tough to come by as they are during the high season even as more spots open throughout the city. Still, we’ve seen a fair amount of closures, including longtime EAT List entries ALL DAY, which closed temporarily; Michael’s Genuine, which closed for reservations but is expected to return this fall; and Joe’s Takeaway, which is taking a short break before resuming service in August. We’ve kept most of the list the same (these are, after all, Miami restaurant essentials) and added touted newcomer Zitz Sum, whose food we’ve been heralding since it was a tiny (but thriving!) home pop-up.

Talk about resilience. The best restaurants in Miami have weathered months of lockdown and come out the other side stronger, more nimble and with a deepened commitment to hospitality. We’ve seen tiny dining rooms pivot to become remarkable takeout operations. We’ve witnessed fine-dining spots lose the white tablecloths and the china in favor of disposable buckets filled with fried chicken. We’ve also come across many chefs and restaurant owners who added new titles and responsibilities to their existing roles—from delivering meals and taking orders to embracing social media as a way to stay connected to customers. Our picks of the top places to eat in the city reflect the current state of affairs, combining notable cheap eats with some pricier spots worth your hard-earned cash plus waterfront restaurants with great views and outdoor dining options for folks seeking some fresh air.

Just as we did before, Time Out’s local experts scour the city every day for great eats, great value and insider info (even if most of our research is done virtually these days). We value fun, flavor, freshness—and value at every price point. While we normally update the EAT List quarterly, plus whenever there’s a truly spectacular new opening, we’ll be making changes monthly. These are extenuating circumstances and we’ll be doing our best to keep you informed as new places open, others close and some of our favorites return. It could be a mega-hyped destination restaurant or a pop-up-turned-permanent spot: if it’s on the list we think it’s awesome and think you will too.

Eaten somewhere on this list and loved it? Share it with the hashtag #TimeOutEatList

Find out more about how we eat through the city to make the list.

We hope you’re hungry, Miami.