FIRST LOOK: Coconut Grove gets a new rooftop restaurant, and it's a show-stopper

Coconut Grove is on fire. After claiming number 29 on Time Out’s list of the 51 coolest neighborhoods in the world in 2022, the historic waterfront enclave shows no signs of slowing down, especially with the official opening of Level 6 this week.

Joining Byblos, Sofia Design District and Amal Miami, the rooftop restaurant and lounge is the latest concept from Toronto-based INK Entertainment, the sleek, Spanish-inspired crown jewel of the group’s Miami portfolio.

Photograph: Brandon Barré

Perched six stories high above Coconut Grove’s Main Highway in the same building as Amal, Level 6 and its wrap-around frameless glass windows maximize sweeping views of the neighborhood’s verdant treeline, including The Barnacle Historic State Park and Peacock Park, and the sparkling Biscayne Bay just beyond.

Designed by Studio Munge, the 4,000-square-foot rooftop destination is a sensory playground, combining classic elements like terrazzo tiled flooring and crisp, neutral furnishings with plenty of tropical greenery and a show-stopping feature wall designed by Ben Medansky. Composed of three-dimensional glazed ceramic tiles in an undulating tessellated motif, the installation is a colorful complement to an otherwise natural palette and a nod to Miami’s multiculturalism and art scene.

Photograph: Brandon Barré

“Whether you’re looking for an aperitivo or late-night cocktail, Level 6 is a great destination for a night out in Coconut Grove with friends,” says CEO and Founder of INK Entertainment Group, Charles Khabouth. “With a rotating entertainment roster, the atmosphere is always on top.”

Ideal for relaxed afternoon cocktails and tapas or dinner late into the evening, Level 6’s modern Spanish cuisine adds to the warm, bohemian atmosphere. Menu highlights include a Spanish charcuterie with sourdough bread, ibérico meats and pickles; tuna tartare with Lavosh crackers; and the paella de mariscos (Spanish bomba rice) made with Argentinian shrimp, langoustine, clams and lemon.

Photograph: Courtesy Level 6

Drinks include an extensive list of rooftop-ready cocktails made with local herbs and fruits, along with a robust selection of rosé and sparkling options.

Photograph: Courtesy Level 6

Level 6 is located at 3480 Main Highway in Coconut Grove. Hours of operation are Sunday to Wednesday from 5pm to midnight and Thursday to Saturday from 5pm to 1am.