10 free things you didn’t know you could get with a Miami library card

Not much in life comes free—so when we do score a $0 deal, it feels pretty amazing. Despite this fact, there’s one resource for free stuff that doesn’t get nearly enough attention: The Miami-Dade Public Library System.

Getting your hands on a Miami-Dade Public Library card is a bit like walking through the wardrobe to Narnia. (Though you can’t literally get your hands on one, since they’re exclusively eCards now). After applying, you'll gain access to a wonderful world of free stuff, from tech supplies and tutoring to museum admission, delivery services and so much more.

Anyone living in Miami-Dade County is eligible for an eCard (with a few exceptions), so if you don’t have one already, what are you waiting for? Below, we’re breaking down some of the best free resources and services available with a Miami-Dade library card—plus a couple of surprising library hacks.

1. Get homework help.

Know someone struggling with schoolwork? MDPLS has your back, with homework assistance and tutoring offered at 29 different Miami branches. Subjects range from science, English and math to grade-level courses. The free 60-minute sessions led by certified teachers are offered every Saturday at 10am, 11am and noon.

2. Download music, audiobooks and movies.

Cut down on all those streaming subscriptions. With an eCard, movies, magazines and music are all at your disposal for free. Platforms like Hoopla Digital, Freegal and Overdrive Collection offer everything from Vogue to Consumer Reports. Download and stream your favorite titles straight to your personal devices.

3. Borrow a Chromebook, hotspot or tablet for 30 days.

Instantly connect to the internet by checking out a Chromebook laptop, hotspot or tablet for up to 30 days with your library card. Check availability at a nearby public library location or call ahead to put a device on hold. You’ll receive an alert to pick up your selected device when it’s ready.

4. Have the books come to you.

We get it, leaving the house is hard. Your library loot can actually be delivered straight to your door. All you’ll need to do is submit a request for your desired items by logging into your account or calling the closest branch. The Braille & Talking Books service also offers free delivery of audiobooks and players to those with reading disabilities.

5. Visit the best museums in Miami.

Speak with a library staff member or browse their catalog to sign up and receive your free Miami museum passes. Deering Estate, Museum of Graffiti, Frost Museum of Science, Pérez Art Museum Miami and Zoo Miami are among the participating venues. One pass is valid for up to a family of four.

6. Fuel your creativity.

The library’s YOUmake Miami program lets your creativity take the lead. Gain free access to classes including 3D design, video production, painting, robotics and more with your MDPLS library card. The program is offered at specific branches, providing a space to learn, invent, create and improve your skills.

7. Learn a new language.

An eCard is your one-way ticket to perfecting your first language, becoming bilingual or even trilingual. With the library’s free language learning app, Mango Languages, you can become fluent in Mandarin Chinese, French, Portuguese, Arabic, German and more. Access the app in your native language to begin your journey.

8. Don’t sleep on the events.

Aside from eBook and audiobook rentals, children's storytime events and author events rank among the most popular free resources at Miami libraries, according to MDPLS. Listen to local poets recite their latest works set to the music of live jazz performers, improve your yoga practice, learn the art of belly dancing, make your own sushi rolls and more at the library.

9. Connect to Wi‑Fi from the comfort of your car.

This one doesn't even require a library card: If you need Wi-Fi on the go, pull up to a designated Drive-Up Wi-Fi spot or Wi-Fi-enabled parking lot at any of the participating library locations to get connected for free 24 hours a day. Use your laptop, phone or tablet to find the library location’s name in the list of available networks and follow the simple instructions to logon without ever leaving your vehicle.

10. Avoid the afternoon rush.

Any time is a great time to visit a Miami-Dade Public Library library (you can find hours for all 50 of the branches here)! But they do tend to fill up with students in the afternoon, according to MDPLS, so if you'd rather avoid the crowds, try visiting in the morning or evening once the after-school rush has died down.