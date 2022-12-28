Dining out at Michelin-starred restaurants in Miami, popping bottles at world-famous South Beach clubs, and hitting up every one of our enriching museums makes for an epic weekend, but one too many of these and you’ll be left euphorically high and financially dry. In addition to abundant public parks and miles of pristine public beaches, Miami has loads of free things to do! Like, did you know many of our cultural institutions offer free performances and access on certain days of the week, or that many of our iconic neighborhoods close down their streets for free tours every month? The rent might be high, but living in Miami can still be cheap and easy. Here are some of the best free things to do in the 305.

RECOMMENDED: The best things to do in Miami