Pérez Art Museum Miami, east façade, February 2014, Designed by Herzog & de Meuron
Photograph: Armando/Manny of Miami

The 17 best free things to do in Miami

From complimentary museum access to free dance classes, here’s how to enjoy Miami without ever opening your wallet.

Ashley Brozic
Written by
Ashley Brozic
Contributor
Time Out Miami editors
Dining out at Michelin-starred restaurants in Miami, popping bottles at world-famous South Beach clubs, and hitting up every one of our enriching museums makes for an epic weekend, but one too many of these and you’ll be left euphorically high and financially dry. In addition to abundant public parks and miles of pristine public beaches, Miami has loads of free things to do! Like, did you know many of our cultural institutions offer free performances and access on certain days of the week, or that many of our iconic neighborhoods close down their streets for free tours every month? The rent might be high, but living in Miami can still be cheap and easy. Here are some of the best free things to do in the 305.

Best free things to do in Miami

Hot Girl Walk Miami
Photograph: Unsplash/Sincerely Media

1. Hot Girl Walk Miami

Sorry boys, Saturdays are for the girls! Throngs of women take over neighborhood streets every weekend for Hot Girl Walk Miami, the TikTok trend made manifest in the 305. Women arrive at either 9 or 10am in their cutest workout wear, shoulder bags, trendy sneakers and hair clips to walk up to 2.5 miles before sitting down together for coffee or brunch. Many of these walks are sponsored by brands, restaurants and organizations. Stay up to date by following Hot Girl Walk Miami on Instagram.

Institute of Contemporary Art, Miami
Photograph: Iwan Baan

2. Institute of Contemporary Art, Miami

  • Things to do
  • Cultural centers
  • Design District

ICA is the Miami Design District’s hip contemporary art space, where every inch is free to explore seven days a week. Take a seat in the sculpture garden as you contemplate the wad of cash you just blew at the nearby designer shops, explore the permanent collection downstairs and keep your eyes peeled for the new works finding their way upstairs, where you’ll find ICA’s rotating exhibits.

Double Stubble
Photograph: Courtesy Gramps

3. Double Stubble

  • Things to do
  • Performances

Laidback Wynwood watering hole Gramps keeps programming fresh and eclectic every day of the week and on Thursdays, the spotlight turns to some of Miami’s fiercest drag performers. While the performances are free, don’t forget to tip your queens. Resident DJs Hottpants and Zehno keep the bodies moving in between sets at this well-attended weekly party.

Second Saturdays at Pérez Art Museum Miami (PAMM)
Photograph: Armando/Manny of Miami

4. Second Saturdays at Pérez Art Museum Miami (PAMM)

  • Things to do
  • Downtown

While it’s nice to support the arts, it’s also nice to get free access to world-class exhibitions every once in a while. Downtown’s iconic contemporary art museum waives admission on the second Saturday of each month and gives visitors access to hands-on activities, guided tours and guest performances from 11am to 3pm. After browsing the collections inside, head to the PAMM’s back steps to enjoy the breeze and breathtaking views of Biscayne Bay.

Critical Mass
Photograph: Courtesy CC/Flickr/Tropical Pedicabs

5. Critical Mass

On the last Friday of each month, this organized ride led by the Miami Bike Scene gives novices and experienced riders the opportunity to explore different parts of town on wheels. Routes change monthly but typically begin in Downtown Miami on Fridays at 6:30pm, and rides range from 10 to 20 miles, taking you through Coral Gables, Little Havana, Coconut Grove and more. Participants must bring their own bikes, and helmets and lights are recommended.

Jazz at MOCA
Photograph: Bruno Frontino

6. Jazz at MOCA

  • Things to do
  • Event spaces
  • North Miami

Double your dose of culture on the last Friday of the month when the Museum of Contemporary Art, North Miami hosts free outdoor concerts (Fri 8pm). A beloved rain or shine event since 1999, previous acts have included the lively Batuke Samba Funk and the internationally influenced jazz group Carlos Gomez and the Jazz Leaders. Admission to the museum on jazz night is by donation (7–10pm).

Architectural Walking Tours of Brickell
Photograph: Shutterstock

7. Architectural Walking Tours of Brickell

Brickell is so much more than its high rises; it’s one of Miami’s earliest neighborhoods! The Dade Heritage Foundation hosts free architectural walking tours on select Saturdays at 10am, where you’ll explore its old and new architecture, where icons of Miami history mix with contemporary development, Biscayne Bay and the Miami River.

SoundScape Cinema Series
Photograph: Courtesy CC/Flickr/paniko.cl

8. SoundScape Cinema Series

  • Things to do
  • Performances
  • South Beach

From October through May, the façade of the Frank Gehry-designed New World Center doubles as a movie screen, while adjacent Soundscape Park, a 2.5-acre public space, serves as its alfresco theater. Watch everything from Jurassic Park to Minari on a 7,000-square-footwall. All screenings are free (schedule available here) and begin promptly at 8pm, rain or shine. Don’t forget your blankets, chairs, drinks and snacks.

Miami Beach Culture Crawl
Photograph: Shutterstock

9. Miami Beach Culture Crawl

Every third Thursday of the month from 6–9pm, the City of Miami Beach hosts a free Culture Crawl in partnership with the area’s leading institutions, including the Wolfsonian–FIU, the Bass, Oolite Arts, Miami Beach Botanical Garden and more. Hoof it or hop on a free trolley (the white ones) and choose your adventure, from site-specific art installations and live musical performances to backstage tours and poetry readings. (Check online for the latest map and offerings.)

Farmers’ markets
Photograph: Unsplash/ÇAĞIN KARGI

10. Farmers’ markets

  • Shopping
  • Markets and fairs

We all know about the Coconut Grove Farmers Market, but did you know that nearly every neighborhood in Miami has its own? From Coral Gables to the Upper East Side, and the Beach to Aventura, no section of town goes without aisles of farm freshness. One you may not have thought of is Vizcaya’s Farmers Market, and for an extra $5 you could take a historic tour of Vizcaya Village.

Latin dance lessons at Ball & Chain
Photograph: Michael Strader Marko

11. Latin dance lessons at Ball & Chain

  • Bars
  • East Little Havana

Don’t be the person standing by the wall while the rest of your friends are tearing up the dance floor. Led by a rotating team of pros, the gratis salsa, bachata and merengue lessons kick off at 9pm on most nights of the week at Little Havana hotspot Ball & Chain. The lesson is fairly short; they’ll run through the basics and maybe teach you an easy routine. Arrive early to fuel up on two-for-one mojitos during Happy Hour from 4 to 7pm.

Gold Coast Railroad Museum
Photograph: Courtesy Gold Coast Railroad Museum

13. Gold Coast Railroad Museum

  • Things to do
  • Miami

Even if you aren’t an avid locomotive or Thomas the Tank Engine fan, there’s a certain magic to the Gold Coast Railroad Museum that’ll make you nostalgic for steam-powered times, and on the first Saturday of every month access to this “station” is free of charge. There are themed cars to explore, Thomas the Tank Engine tables to play on and model exhibits and rare collection pieces to admire, including “Ferdinand Magellan,” the private railroad car built for President Franklin Roosevelt.

Family Fun Days at HistoryMiami
Photograph: Courtesy HistoryMiami

14. Family Fun Days at HistoryMiami

  • Things to do
  • Downtown

Miami might be a young city, but it’s got an unbelievable history. Take things back for free on the second Saturday of each month at HistoryMiami! From 10am to 4pm, enjoy themed family-friendly activities and access to all of the museum’s exhibitions, like “Tropical Dreams,” which explores South Florida’s history from prehistoric times to the present day, or a full retrospective of Cuban music icon Willy Chirino’s 50-year-long career.

Free yoga around town
Photograph: Shutterstock

15. Free yoga around town

You could practice yoga every day of the week without ever enrolling in a studio. On Saturday mornings, head to Legion Park for a gentle Hatha class or the Esme Rooftop for a sunny sequence. On Sundays, Vizcaya offers free yoga at its weekly farmer’s market while the architecturally recognized 1111 Garage has its weekly Warrior Flow at 10am and 3pm. GroveFit offers free yoga throughout the week at Peacock Park, while the ever-popular 3rd Street Yoga has been offering daily sunrise and sunset yoga since 1998… and we’re just scratching the surface here!

Viernes Culturales
Photograph: Courtesy Viernes Culturales

16. Viernes Culturales

On the third Friday of every month, Little Havana welcomes you to Viernes Culturales, a block party where you can experience the neighborhood the way it is meant to be enjoyed: alive and moving! From 7–11pm, Calle Ocho is bursting with live music, local vendors and plenty of incredible Cuban food between 13th and 17th Avenues. Take advantage of the free walking tour with Dr. Paul George, bar hop from Ball & Chain to Bar Nancy, or just find a bench, grab a cafecito and enjoy the show.

Weeknight Jazz
Photograph: Unsplash/Chris Bair

17. Weeknight Jazz

An unlikely bastion of live jazz music, Miami is home to several free performances depending on the night of the week. On Tuesdays, head to The Corner, a dimly lit Downtown refuge where you’ll find an assortment of affordable craft brews and wine bottles. On Wednesdays, head to The Fish House, a casual Kendall staple. Nightly, find free jazz performances in the lobby of the Betsy Hotel, the intimate interior bar at Lagniappe in Wynwood and the High Note Jazz Club at Cuba Ocho.

