Here’s how and when to see October’s Hunter’s Moon in Miami

To a newcomer, the shift may be barely perceptible. But for those of us who have endured many a long Miami summer, the changing season is undeniably underway. Storms are clearing, temperatures are ticking lower and the stifling humidity has finally broken. What better way to usher in breezier days and spookier nights than a full Moon? How about a rare double full Moon?

This month, the full Moon will reach peak illumination on two nights: Sunday, October 9 and Monday, October 10 (though you can start admiring her as early as Saturday). What’s more, this October’s full Moon brings a Hunter’s Moon, a brilliant orange-hued Moon that appears larger for around 15 minutes.

Hunter’s Moon is the name given to the first full Moon after the Harvest Moon, which occurs nearest to the date of the autumnal equinox. This year, the equinox fell on September 22, making October’s full Moon a Hunter’s Moon. Other names for the Hunter’s Moon are the Sanguine or Blood Moon, referencing the time of year after farmers have cleared their fields and hunters could easily spot animals fattening up ahead of the winter.

The best time to view this celestial event will be just after sunset on Sunday, October 9, 2022. That’s when it will be possible to see the Moon appear on the horizon during twilight, with the surrounding trees and buildings giving the perspective that it's much bigger than it really is. In Miami, sunset is 6:59 PM on October 9 and moonrise is at 7:06pm. On Monday, October 10, the sun sets at 6:58 PM and moonrise occurs at 7:40pm.

To catch the full Hunter’s Moon in Miami, just remember that the full Moon always rises in the east at dusk. It’s easier to view the Moon on the horizon the higher up you are which, in Miami, isn’t always an easy feat. We recommend one of Miami’s many rooftop bars or a Miami beach with a clear view of the horizon for the best vantage point of this month’s epic Hunter’s Moon.