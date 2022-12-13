Miami
Popular citiesBrowse all cities
Timeout

Get us in your inbox

By entering your email address you agree to our Terms of Use and Privacy Policy and consent to receive emails from Time Out about news, events, offers and partner promotions.

Search
Meteor shower
Photograph: Courtesy Unsplash/Alexander Andrews

Here’s how and when to watch the Geminid meteor shower in Miami

One of the year's most intense astral events will light up Miami's sky this week.

Falyn Wood
Written by
Falyn Wood
Advertising

Tonight’s weather forecast in Miami calls for mostly clear skies—great news for anyone who’s hoping to catch the epic Geminid meteor shower as it streaks over the city in all its glory. When it comes to setting yourself up for the best possible celestial show, there are lots of other factors to consider, including the time of night and your vantage point. But rest assured, a little preparation, patience and your naked eye is all you really need to enjoy this annual astral event, especially from a beautiful Miami beach or rooftop bar. 

What is the Geminid meteor shower? 

First observed in 1862, the Geminid meteor show is considered by many experts to be the most reliable and active annual meteor shower, with more than 100 meteors per hour lighting up the sky every December. Along with the Quadrantids, the Geminids is one of just two major meteor showers that don’t come from a comet, instead originating from a suspected Palladian asteroid known as 3200 Phaethon. 

When can I see the Geminid meteor shower? 

Every year, the Geminid meteor shower peaks around December 4 to 16. For 2022, the highest intensity will be during the early morning hours of December 14 (around 2 or 3am), though you should be able to make a sighting as early as December 13 evening, when longer-lasting meteors known as “Earthgrazers” will streak across a large swath of sky.

How can I see the shower in Miami?

The good news: The Geminid shower is thought to be intensifying every year, with most recent showers bringing 120 to 160 meteors per hour in the Northern Hemisphere under optimal conditions. Also, compared to other showers, most of the yellowish-green Geminid meteors travel at medium speed (around 22 miles per second), making them much easier to spot. The Geminid meteors appear to come from the radiant in the constellation Gemini (hence the name), but they can show up almost anywhere in the night sky.  

The less good news: Geminid’s visibility, like most other celestial events, is largely dependent on the sky’s brightness wherever you are. In Miami, tonight’s waning gibbous moon will have 76% illumination (not great, compared to 2020’s 2% waning crescent). Still, as long as you begin gazing before the moon rises (around 10:20pm), you should be able to catch plenty of the spectacle.

Share the story

Latest news

    Advertising

    Get us in your inbox

    Loading animation
    Déjà vu! We already have this email. Try another?

    By entering your email address you agree to our Terms of Use and Privacy Policy and consent to receive emails from Time Out about news, events, offers and partner promotions.

    🙌 Awesome, you're subscribed!

    Thanks for subscribing! Look out for your first newsletter in your inbox soon!

    Time Out

    About us

    Contact us

    Time Out products

    Time Out magazine

      Site map
      © 2022 Time Out England Limited and affiliated companies owned by Time Out Group Plc. All rights reserved. Time Out is a registered trademark of Time Out Digital Limited.

      The best things in life are free.

      Get our free newsletter – it’s great.

      Loading animation
      Déjà vu! We already have this email. Try another?

      By entering your email address you agree to our Terms of Use and Privacy Policy and consent to receive emails from Time Out about news, events, offers and partner promotions.

      🙌 Awesome, you're subscribed!

      Thanks for subscribing! Look out for your first newsletter in your inbox soon!