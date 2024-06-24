Here's how to book a free Glamsquad hair and nail appointment in Miami this summer

Miami may not have invented glam, but we certainly embody it. From our maximalist tropical aesthetic to our flashy highrises and lavish, velvet-roped clubs, this a lush land of step-and-repeats where the outfits are designer and the hair and makeup are always on point.

Few cosmopolitans out-luxury Miami, but in true Time Out fashion, we always have an eye out for a good deal and this one is better than luxe for less: It’s luxe for free. Clairol has teamed up with on-demand beauty service Glamsquad to offer complimentary hair and nail appointments in Miami this summer.

Based on a survey conducted by Clairol earlier this year, 71% of women are looking to cut back on salon visits, but more than 60% note they still plan to color their hair this summer. Meanwhile, 64% of women find it valuable to have professional support or guidance when coloring their hair at home.

Available on a first-come, first-served basis now through September 18, Clairol’s House Calls campaign with Glamsquad was designed to give first-time DIYers a bit of professional coaching to tackle their next at-home hair color session with confidence.

In addition to hair color, each appointment comes with a free manicure and blowout. Keep reading for everything you need to know, including how to book.

First things first: Where can I sign up?

Anyone can book these appointments through the Glamsquad website by filling out a simple survey that addresses your current hair and desired results.

Appointments must be redeemed on or before September 18, 2024 and are best booked at least 48 hours in advance for optimal availability. The offer is only available while supplies last.

What types of color can I choose?

While booking, you’ll be able to select from 15 Clairol popular summer shades and permanency levels, across their new Bold & Bright, Textures & Tones collections and Natural Instincts. The manicure includes OPI nail lacquer.

How long does each appointment take?

Appointments are booked in two-hour time slots, inclusive of your selected color service, blowout and manicure.

What else should I know?

Have a few old towels you don't care about on hand or wear an old T-shirt during the hair coloring portion of your appointment to avoid any staining.