Here’s your first look at Downtown Miami’s newest cocktail bar

The Downtown Miami bar boom continues: sleek cocktail bar Jaguar Sun officially opens its doors tonight.

Located on the bottom floor of X Miami—the new communally focused apartment building adjacent to Miami Dade College—Jaguar Sun (230 NE 4th St) is a joint venture between former bartender/mixologist/spirit brand rep Will Thompson and ex-Momofuku and Per Se chef Carey Hynes, whose impetus was to create a laid-back space for neighborhood folk.

Entrance to the bar is through a side door or via X Miami’s lobby, where the aesthetic is more modern coworking space than condo foyer. Though once inside the semi-enclosed spot, things warm up considerably. Dimly lit and with just stools on two sides of the rectangular bar, it’s an intimate vibe.

Thompson and Hynes kept the menu tight, too. Jaguar Sun’s spirit selection is mostly esoteric brands (“conversational brands we’ll go to bat for,” says Thompson), like Oaxacan rum, plus a few recognizable names peppered in. Cocktails are split into sections: aperitifs, exotics, a weekly pick and a couple of group drinks. As for food, diners can choose from an assortment of small plates (the meaty kumamoto oysters are a bargain at $3) and a handful of heartier options, such as a trio of pastas and a beef short rib dish.

Jaguar Sun opens Tuesday through Saturday from 5pm to midnight, but don’t be surprised to see Thompson pouring late into the night.

