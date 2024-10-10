Just two weeks after parts of Florida were devastated by Hurricane Helene, which killed 225 people, Hurricane Milton made windfall on the state’s west-central coast last night, bringing with it multiple tornado touchdowns, high risks of storm surges and flooding.

The storm is set to move away from Florida's east-central coast in the next few hours, but unfortunately, there are still seven weeks left of the Atlantic hurricane season, and another hypothetical storm is being observed by weather forecasters. So, here is everything you need to know about hypothetical Hurricane Nadine and when it might hit Florida.

What’s the current situation with Hurricane Milton?

Hurricane Milton finally made landfall in Florida last night, and though it was downgraded from a category five to a three to a one, thes storm brought tornadoes, flood and high risks of storm surges.

As of Thursday morning, three million homes and businesses are without power across the state (Sarasota, Manatee, Pinellas, Charlotte and Lee are most affected, according to poweroutage.us), and ‘a number of deaths’ have been reported, including in Port St. Lucie on the Atlantic coast. In St. Petersburg, water supply has been cut and the roof of a baseball stadium was torn off.

At the time of writing (5:30 am EDT), Hurricane Milton is ‘moving off the coast of east-central Florida’, according to the National Hurricane Center, but is still producing hurricane-force winds and heavy rain.

Is there going to be another hurricane after Milton?

Weather forecasters are constantly monitoring other systems across the Atlantic basin, and the U.S. National Hurricane Center has identified a potential developing storm in a current ‘non-tropical area of low pressure’, which has been dubbed Leslie. Its project path does not pose a threat to the United States. The next named storm to form would be called Nadine.

Here’s how to track Hurricane Nadine’s path

The best way to stay as up to date as possible on the development of a potential Hurricane Nadine is to keep an eye on local news. USA Today also has a notification service where you can sign up to get text alerts based on your location—you can do so here.

When does hurricane season end?

Florida’s front-row seat on the Atlantic Ocean means it is right in the path of hurricanes, and the season runs for six months, from June 1 to November 30 every year.