How to help people in Florida impacted by Hurricane Milton, including relief effort information

Hurricane Milton came ashore in Sarasota, Florida Wednesday night, leaving destruction in its wake. In advance of the storm, flights to Miami were canceled (though Taylor Swift’s Miami shows have not been canceled), travel warnings were put in place and theme parks closed. Authorities also recommended that residents download various apps to use as walkie talkies during the storm.

The aftermath of Milton has proven to be as destructive as expected, with a 13 foot storm surge, tornados and millions without power. While the effects are still becoming clear, you can help victims of Hurricane Milton. Here are some organizations that are ready to assist.

How to help people in Florida impacted by Hurricane Milton

American Red Cross

The Red Cross delivers aid in a number of ways. You can donate financially or volunteer. The Red Cross also encourages people to donate blood.

The Florida Disaster Fund

The Florida Disaster Fund distributes donations to service organizations that help people with disaster response and recovery.

United Way of Florida

The United Way is accepting donations to assist in the most impacted areas of Florida.

Feeding Tampa Bay

Feeding Tampa Bay connects residents with hot meals and food banks. Donate to help their FEMA-trained disaster readiness team to provide food, water and hygiene items during crisis situations.

World Central Kitchen

WCK is on the ground, ready to help. You can donate or volunteer.

Save the Children

Save the Children focuses on helping children and schools recover.

Direct Relief

Direct Relief will mobilize and provide aid, including medical aid.

The Humane Society of the United States’ Emergency Animal Relief Fund

The Humane Society helps animals impacted by disasters.

Which areas have been hit the hardest

Milton made landfall near Siesta Key, Florida in Sarasota County as a Category 3 storm Wednesday night, with sustained winds of 120 mph. Life-threatening storm surge, extreme winds and flash flooding occurred over the central Florida Peninsula.

How long will Hurricane Milton last

Milton will move across the central part of the Florida peninsula and emerge off the east coast of Florida on Thursday. It is expected to retain hurricane status as it heads into the Atlantic Ocean.

Will there be another hurricane after Milton?

Forecasters are currently tracking another disturbance in the Atlantic about 300 miles from Bermuda. The National Hurricane Center says there is a 30 percent chance that the disturbance will become a storm in the next two to seven days. If it does, it will be named Nadine.