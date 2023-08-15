John Summit, James Murphy and more to headline III Points 2023 official Satellite parties

As October edges nearer, Miami’s dark horse music festival III Points is ramping up the hype around its massive tenth-anniversary celebration. This morning, the homegrown indie-electronic fest dropped details around its official Satellite party series for 2023, and it’s shaping up to be four days straight of blissed-out musical mayhem.

Spanning five iconic Miami venues, the series features hard-hitting headliners including John Summit, James Murphy, Hudson Mohawke, Jamie Jones, The Martinez Brothers, Jacques Greene, Daniel Avery, Dixon and many more.

Ahead of III Points’ official kick-off on Friday, October 20, LCD Soundsystem’s James Murphy will deliver a rare performance in tight quarters at Downtown’s newly minted Jolene Sound Room on Thursday, October 19.

Thursday festivities also include DJ sets from electronic visionary Hudson Mohawke and ascending talent Nia Archives at The Ground, along with a DJ set from the Parisian duo The Blaze and Soulwax side project 2manydjs at Club Space. On the live music front, Mexico City’s alt-pop dream Cuco is slated to perform at the Miami Beach Bandshell.

Photograph: Lauren Morell

On Friday, catch tech-house standout Cloonee at Floyd, III Points mainstay Jacques Greene at The Ground and deep-house maven Black Loops at Jolene. As is tradition, Club Space carries the party torch late into the morning with three back-to-back DJ sets going down on the terrace: Âme B2B Dixon, Adam Ten B2b Mita Gami, and Perel B2B Rebolledo.

Saturday brings a major dance moment with the pairing of Hot Creations label head Jamie Jones playing B2B with the infectiously upbeat Martinez Brothers at Club Space. Meanwhile, English producer Joy Orbison and Phantasy Sound’s Daniel Avery will perform downstairs at The Ground, and Miami-based production duo Bedouin perform at Floyd.

The madness comes to a head on Sunday with the annual Closing Party at Club Space, featuring a set from dance music superstar John Summit, with support from Mau P and Aluna. Renowned techno producer VTSSwill also join INVT for a performance at The Ground.

Photograph: Courtesy The Ground

Satellite pre-sale tickets for current III Points Festival ticket holders are currently on sale. Fans without a III Points Festival ticket will have until Thursday, August 17 at 5pm ET to purchase them here and receive codes for the Satellite pre-sales at 8pm ET. Tickets for the Satellite parties go on sale to the general public on Monday, August 21 at 10am ET.

For more information on III Points’s tenth anniversary, including dates, lineup, tickets, set times and everything else you should know, check out our full Guide to III Points 2023.