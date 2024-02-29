Miami
KYU Miami
Photograph: Courtesy World Red Eye

KYU is finally making its Miami comeback. Get your first look here.

We will be ordering the Korean fried chicken ASAP.

Falyn Wood
Written by
Falyn Wood
KYU helped put Wynwood on the map as a dining destination when it first opened in 2016. By the time it closed in November 2022 due to storm damage, the neighborhood had already become inundated with worthy restaurant options—including a few recognized by the all-powerful Michelin Guide

But KYU’s closure was never meant to be permanent. In that time, they’ve opened additional locations in Las Vegas and beyond. And now, KYU’s Miami comeback has an official date. Wynwood’s festive go-to for wood-fired, Asian-inspired plates will reopen its doors to the public on Wednesday, March 6.

The new KYU will look familiar—sleek and industrial with its signature garden wall greeting guests out front—but with a fresh palette of warm tambour wood, dark leather and gold metals. As before, the bar sits opposite the large open kitchen, with seating for 114 guests in between.

KYU Miami
Photograph: Courtesy World Red Eye

For the uninitiated, expect flavorful, umami-rich meats and vegetable dishes that take their cues from the Japanese discipline of yakiniku, a wood-fired grilling technique.

Helmed by executive chef Chris Arellanes, the menu features sharable snacks, large plates and plant-forward options. Returning dishes include staples like the beef short rib with sesame crust and sweet soy, and the Korean fried chicken with chili butter and braised spinach. But there will be new, Miami-exclusive dishes as well (for instance, burrata with sudachi citrus green tomatoes and pickled peppadews).

KYU Miami
Photograph: Courtesy KYU Miami

KYU’s cocktail menu brings back classics like the She-So Spicy, a spicy shiso sour made with Milagro blanco, cucumber, mint, shiso, yuzu and Thai chili, along with new creations and seasonal exclusives like the Old Slabside, a “black garlic Manhattan” made with Angels Envy Bourbon, sweet Japanese Bermutto and black garlic. 

On trend for 2024, the restaurant will also roll out a zero-proof “On the Wagon” drink menu.

KYU will be open Wednesdays and Sundays from 5 to 11pm and Thursdays through Saturdays from 5pm to midnight. Valet parking is available and reservations can be made on Resy or by calling 786-577-0150.

