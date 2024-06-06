Marion to shut its doors after nearly a decade, with a new venue taking its place

A trailblazer in Brickell's now rampant supper club scene is about to shut its doors—but not for good.

Marion's last day of service will be on June 22, according to Miami New Times. Mr. Hospitality, the Miami-based group behind Marion, El Tucán, Baoli, Queen and others, has not yet announced what will take the restaurant's place or an exact reopening date, but an official unveiling of the new concept is slated for September 2024.

"It's been an incredible journey, and we are thrilled to embark on this new venture, continuing to innovate and inspire in the ever-evolving landscape of hospitality," Mr. Hospitality founder and CEO Mathieu Massa told New Times.

Reservations for Marion remain open through its last day—including for its popular, DJ-fueled Thursday Soirée dinner parties—and patrons are encouraged to enjoy the festive restaurant's last weeks of service as more information about the new venue is announced.

When did Marion Miami open?

Marion opened in 2015 as an elevated, French-inspired café, market, bakery and oyster bar. Back then, it was "casual enough for a leisurely lunch yet boasts a varied menu and plenty of options, making it a worthy destination for a night out," our editor wrote. In the time since, the space has undergone renovations and evolved into an Asian and New American club-restaurant concept, leaning into a glamorous, luxe aesthetic that's paved the way for similar spots from Brickell to Miami Beach.

Why Marion is closing?

Mr. Hospitality has taken off since opening Marion, with its smash hit Queen Miami Beach earning accolades for its ultra-high design and aspirational culinary and entertainment programming. On the heels of its latest venture, the luxurious Lafayette Steakhouse which recently took the place of El Tucán, the team decided it was time to elevate Marion to even loftier heights. According to New Times, a name change is in the works in addition to updating every other aspect of the restaurant.

"The vision behind Marion is to keep the DNA, keep the foundations, and keep the concept in general of a high energy destination so that people can come to celebrate life, and [we can] offer them even more high quality in all aspects, interior design, food, music, service and overall guest experience," Massa said. "We're not going to lose the integrity of the brand—we're just going to improve the decor, food and service."

Marion is located at 1111 SW 1st Avenue in Brickell, Miami. For reservations, visit OpenTable or email reservations@marionmiami.com.