This charming bistro and bar tucked away on Miami’s Little River overlooks an active manatee sanctuary and fits right in among its Art Deco-era neighbors. Flanked by layers of tropical foliage, the pastel-hued indoor-outdoor spaces exude understated, Old World glamor while the slow-moving river encourages a relaxed pace. The intimate ambiance and seasonal menu featuring re-invented Argentinian classics, typical aperitifs and boozy cocktails will instantly transport you to a charming Buenos Aires cafe.
If we could dine at one of Miami’s best waterfront restaurants every day, we would. Unlike other big cities on the edge of the Atlantic, this is not an entirely unattainable dream. Whether you’re a tourist or local, looking to splurge on a whole oceanfront experience or simply eyeing a little sunshine and salty air with your $1 oysters and cheap beer, this place has it. Sure, we might be spoiled by the abundance of pristine Miami beaches, and our rooftop bars offer their own spectacular views. But we know why you’re really here. From seafood towers and chef-guided omakase to dog-friendly decks where piña coladas flow like water, your imagination is truly the limit when it comes to selecting which best Miami waterfront restaurant to dine at next.
RECOMMENDED: The best restaurants in Miami