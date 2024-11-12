Miami is getting yet another fancy Italian restaurant. This one soars nine stories above Wynwood

Miami still hasn’t hit its Fancy Italian Restaurant Inflection Point (FIRIP), apparently. We recently wrote about nine(!) new Miami Italian spots worthy of your attention. The latest showstopper, La Ferneteria, arrives in Wynwood on December 4 via Buenos Aires, just in time for the Miami Art Week swarms.

With origins in Buenos Aires, Argentina’s trendy Palermo and Recoleta neighborhoods, La Ferneteria has expanded to include a third location in Asunción, Paraguay since launching in 2018. Miami marks the brand’s fourth location and its first rooftop. The sleek and curvy Roman Empire-inspired outdoor space spans 7,000 square feet nine stories up above Wynwood and serves a menu covering classics from Italy's northern and southern regions.

"We are thrilled to introduce La Ferneteria to Miami," said Diego Diaz Varela, owner of La Ferneteria. "Our goal is to provide an unforgettable dining experience that blends the authenticity of classic Italian cuisine with Miami's vibrant flair.”

Photograph: Adelaida Fagundez La Ferneteria Rooftop Bar & Eatery

Guests can expect a variety of tableside presentations and large-format plating designed for sharing with large groups. Think handmade La Monferrina pasta, a ten-layer lasagna and signature dishes like Fettuccine al Tartufo Nero, Tagliolini Frutti di Mare, Pesce Alla Sale and NY Steak "Au Poivre," all prepared with fresh ingredients sourced from Italy and local markets. The bar serves signature and classic cocktails along with what we can only assume is a serious selection of the namesake digestif, fernet.

Photograph: Adelaida Fagundez La Ferneteria Rooftop Bar & Eatery

Access La Ferneteria via a private elevator to the ninth floor at 230 NW 24th Street in the heart of Wynwood. Contained within the covered terrace is seating for 180, including a lavish 20-seat marble bar, a speakeasy lounge that fits 50 and a private dining area that seats 15. Adding to the celebratory atmosphere, the venue has lined up a weekly program of entertainment that includes ​​local and international DJs.

Photograph: Adelaida Fagundez La Ferneteria Rooftop Bar & Eatery

Starting December 4, La Ferneteria Rooftop Bar & Eatery is open Wednesday and Sunday from 5pm to 1am, Thursday from 5pm to 2am and Friday and Saturday from 4pm to 3am. Weekend brunch will be offered on Saturday and Sunday from 11am to 4pm beginning December 7. For more information and reservations, visit www.laferneteria.com.