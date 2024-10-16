9 buzzy new Miami Italian restaurants to try out for National Pasta Day

From Coconut Grove to Brickell, Miami Beach to Wynwood, Downtown to Little River, no Miami neighborhood has been spared from the latest wave of dining Italianification. However you might feel about Miami’s borderline absurd influx of Italian restaurants over the last few years, it probably doesn’t change how you feel about pasta.

At least one positive that comes with so many new Italian spots is the sheer abundance of pasta around town—and not just any pasta. All that competition tends to yield higher-quality plates of food for us: ultra-fresh, house-made, hand-cut twirls and pillowy pockets of carby deliciousness that we Miamians (apparently) can’t get enough of.

Since National Pasta Day falls on October 17 (and the esteemed World Pasta Congress declared October 25 World Pasta Day), we decided now is as good a time as any to round up Miami’s latest batch of buzzy new Italian spots. They range from more charming, casual spots to ultra-glam supper clubs, and a couple that actually specialize in pasta.

If you were considering taking a break from carbs ahead of the holidays, consider this your sign to book a reservation at one of these restaurants instead.

1. Cotoletta

This new Italian bistro opening on October 18 in Coconut Grove is the first U.S. venture from 84 Magic Hospitality, founded by Ignacio Lopez Mancisidor, Mattia Cicognani and third-generation restaurateur Andrea Fraquelli, whose family’s roots in hospitality trace back to Italy and the iconic Savoy Hotel in London. The simple menu is set year-round and inspired by restaurants such as New York's Le Relais de Venise L'Entrecôt. A brief wine list, just one red and one white from a small vineyard in Italy, will accompany the meal and be served by the glass, carafe or bottle.

Order this: The signature Cotoletta alla Milanese with a side of homemade spaghetti, arugula salad and fries

2. Felice

The NYC-imported Felice now has two Florida locations, one in Brickell and the other in West Palm Beach. Like its cosmopolitan neighborhood, Felice Brickell has a sleek, sophisticated vibe that's ideal for a fancy lunch meeting, chic post-work drinks or an upscale family dinner (they also serve a lovely weekend brunch). On Sundays, take advantage of a $45 prix-fixe dinner menu that includes a glass of wine paired with two dishes of your choice.

Order this: Mafalde al Limone

3. Mother Wolf

Mother is not a minimalist! This newcomer in the Design District comes courtesy of acclaimed pasta master Chef Evan Funke via Los Angeles and Vegas with a dining room that blends old-world charm with modern opulence. The two-time James Beard-nominated chef brings his signature "pasta lab" with him, from which he serves up pricy plates of Roman-inspired classics like Tonnarelli Cacio e Pepe, Fettucine al Burro and Linguine alla Vongole.

Order this: Gnocchi di Ricotta with a side of focaccia to soak up any leftover sauce

4. Otto & Pepe

Otto & Pepe is a fun and refreshingly quirky addition to Wynwood, a neighborhood that's seen a few more serious spots open lately. In the front, find a sizable wine shop curated by a pioneer and fixture in Miami's natural wine scene, Karina Iglesias. The main dining room features a massive, 360-degree pasta bar where guests can ogle their noods being prepared in real-time (though there's standard booth seating, too). Out back, a leafy, walled-in courtyard boasts a cocktail bar and lounge seating to kick back and hang out a while.

Order this: Orechiette al Pesto Basilico and a Peperoncino Margarita

5. PASTA

Following the success of their original location in Lima, Peru, husband-and-wife chef duo Juan Manuel Umbert and Janice Buraschi bring their PASTA concept to Miami's booming Wynwood neighborhood. The intimate space seats just 77 guests with an open kitchen that emphasizes the restaurant’s commitment to transparency and culinary artistry. Expect a menu of affordable, homemade pasta dishes that pay homage to classic Italian cuisine, plus starters and desserts showing off the chefs’ heritage and global travels.

Order this: Agnolotti di funghi with butter and 36 month parmigiano reggiano

6. Piegari Ristorante

Another Latin America-imported Italian spot, Piegari Ristorante offers elegant fine dining in the heart of Wynwood. Known as a celeb-spotting destination in Buenos Aires, Argentina since first opening in 1994, the brand's Wynwood location is just as ritzy. This is the type of place that changes out your tablecloth in between dinner and dessert, so save it for a special occasion, like a birthday or date night.

Order this: Fettucine al Nero di Seppia

7. Sparrow Italia

Photos don't fully capture the sexy, cave-like mood of Sparrow Italia, a supper club-style restaurant that feels like it belongs more in South Beach than at the base of the new Moxy Miami Wynwood. Alicia Keys, Adele, Serena Williams and Adam Sandler are just a few of the A-listers who've been spied at the original Sparrow Italia in London's chic Mayfair neighborhood. The Miami outpost opens onto a statement bar and lounge area, while the main dining room is sunken down below with plush booths, a small stage for live performers and grandiose wood arches overhead, making the whole affair feel like a scene from a James Bond movie.

Order this: Mikey's Spicy Rigatoni alla Vodka

Though technically a steakhouse and not an Italian restaurant, this former pop-up adopted many of the beloved pasta dishes from its sister bar and restaurant Jaguar Sun after that spot closed to make way for the beautiful new Sunny's brick-and-mortar in Little River. Sunny's has debuted some original pasta dishes too, like the Duck Lasagna and Chitarra with Mushroom and Sherry, but you can't go wrong ordering one or two of the Jaguar Sun classics with your wood-fired protein, like the Rigatoni with Spicy Pork Sugo and Corn Agnolotti.

Order this: Agnolotti with corn, blue crab and saffron

Helmed by one of the world's most-awarded chefs, Massimo Bottura's Torno Subito presents inventive (and at times challenging) takes on Italian dishes with dainty proteins, complicated sauces and ingredients that have been aged and barreled and prepared for days. If you're up for the adventure (and the price tag), take the elevator up to the rooftop of the Julia & Henry's food hall in Downtown to find a funky, postmodernism-inspired restaurant and outdoor terrace meant to evoke an '80s-era Italian Riviera.

Order this: I Tortellini

