Timeout

Michelin Keys
Photograph: Courtesy Michelin

Michelin just gave out its first-ever "Keys" for outstanding hotels. Here are the Miami selections.

Here's a brand new way to plan your next Miami vacation.

Falyn Wood
Written by
Falyn Wood
The esteemed Michelin Guide just dropped a brand new ranking system. Similar to its Stars for the world's best restaurants, Michelin Keys range from one to three, highlighting the industry's very best experiences and stays. 

Announced today, the Guide's USA Key selections include a whopping 25 hotels in Miami and Miami Beach, including one- and two-Key stays. That's one-fifth of the entire 124-entry list!

To compile the new guide, Michelin's anonymous inspectors sought out accommodations with unique hospitality concepts and distinctive character, in addition to a warm welcome and extremely high level of service. Properties in Atlanta, California, Chicago, Colorado, Florida, New York and Washington D.C. (the same U.S. destinations where the Guide currently recommends restaurants) were eligible for the award.

Here are all the Miami selections:

Michelin Guide Miami 2024: One Key

Michelin Guide Miami 2024: Two Keys

And here are the official definitions for Michelin's new Key ratings:

One MICHELIN Key: a very special stay

This is a true gem with its own character and personality. It may break the mould, offer something different or simply be one of the best of its type. Service always goes the extra mile and provides significantly more than similarly priced establishments.

Two MICHELIN stars: an exceptional stay

Somewhere truly unique and exceptional in every way, where a memorable experience is always guaranteed. A hotel of character, personality and charm that’s operated with obvious pride and considerable care. Eye-catching design or architecture, and a real sense of the locale make this an exceptional place to stay.

Three MICHELIN Keys: an extraordinary stay

It’s all about astonishment and indulgence here – this is the ultimate in comfort and service, style and elegance. It is one of the world’s most remarkable and extraordinary hotels and a destination in itself for that trip of a lifetime. All the elements of truly great hospitality are here to ensure any stay will live long in the memory and hearts.

