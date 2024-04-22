Morgan's reopens in Allapattah this week. Here's your first look at the beautiful new space.

The Wynwood brunch staple has a new address and fresh design by Eduardo Suarez of Casa Florida and Tigre.

Morgan's had a great run in Wynwood.

Established in 2010, the multilevel American comfort food restaurant quickly became a favorite among Miami's brunch and lunch set for its filling but wholesome family-friendly fare—along with its more indulgent options like the chocolate-dipped waffle and peach bellinis by the pitcher.

Though it's closed up its original shop on 29th Street, inside an old purple house at the intersection of Wynwood and Midtown, Morgan's has made itself a new and bigger home nearby in Allapattah. The location at 2800 NW 7th Avenue opens this Wednesday, April 24.

Photograph: Courtesy Morgan's

Designed by Eduardo Suarez, the man behind the beautiful Tigre and Casa Florida spaces, Morgan's 2.0 has been modeled from the previous concept just blocks away. Though it accommodates more guests, the new location retains an intimate and eclectic vibe, with a punched-up, vintage tropical diner aesthetic.

Photograph: Courtesy Morgan's

"It's fun, it's comfortable and we welcome you as always to enjoy a coffee, have a meeting or an interview, a dinner date and of course for any celebration you want to remember," says Morgan's owner, Barclay Graebner.

Photograph: Courtesy Morgan's

Morgan's plans to host programming like jazz nights and will be available to book for private events.