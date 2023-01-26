Miami
Uber
Photograph: Courtesy Unsplash/Paul Hanaoka

Need to rent a car in Miami? Uber will now deliver a car right to your door

Uber Rent with Valet has launched in Miami with a month of sweet promotions.

Falyn Wood
Written by
Falyn Wood
We typically avoid driving in Miami at all costs. But even with increasing density and new, garage-free apartment buildings selling out in downtown, vehicular transportation still reigns supreme in this sprawled-out city. 

If you find yourself in need of a car, there's now a new option for getting around town, or out of it. After successful pilots in D.C. and Manhattan last year, Uber Rent with Valet has officially launched in Miami.

Uber Rent positions itself as an effortless way to rent a vehicle for out-of-town travel, running errands or taking a weekend getaway by allowing users to reserve a car directly in the Uber app. 

The whole experience has been made even more seamless with Uber’s Valet option, which gives users the ability to skip the trip to the rental lot and get their vehicle delivered directly to their door. You can track your delivery in the app, and the valet also picks up the car once the rental has ended.

Whether you’ve been putting off a visit to the plant nursery, a DIY Home Depot project or that road trip to St. Pete, February might finally be the time to hit the road. As part of the launch, Uber is offering a couple of promotions to help get you behind the wheel. For the month of February, rent with Valet for at least four days and get $50 back in Uber cash. Uber is also waiving booking fees for Miami users all month long.

How it works

Browse, compare prices and book from familiar rental brands all within the Uber app. Flexible booking options include day-of rentals, advanced reservations and free cancellation for any reason, up to two hours ahead. Aside from the Valet option, you can also choose from add-ons like express check-in, car seats and bike racks. For those aged 25 and up, you’ll just need a driver’s license and credit card to secure your vehicle.

