One of Miami’s best burgers is BOGO for all of May

May is National Burger Month. Yes, the hamburger gets its own month. Look, we don't know who makes these rules but in this case, we're more than happy to go along with it—especially when we can get two burgers for the price of one. And not just any burgers. These are among the best burgers in Miami.

To celebrate, Blue Collar is offering up its famed Dry Aged Cheeseburger on BOGO for the entire month. This delicacy is made with a prime NY strip steak and brisket patty topped with American cheese, lettuce, tomato and onion on a Portuguese muffin. It comes with a side of crispy hand-cut fries.

The staple menu item at MiMo's long-running elevated comfort food spot typically goes for $23, but during Burger Month, you can double your order for the same price. The buy-one-get-one deal is only available for dine-in guests and cannot be redeemed on take-out or delivery orders.

Photograph: Courtesy Blue Collar

Blue Collar’s Burger Month promo kicks off this Wednesday, May 1 and runs Monday through Friday from open to close until Friday, May 31. Blue Collar is located at 6730 Biscayne Boulevard, though it's moving and expanding just across the street later this year.