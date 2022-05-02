One of Miami’s top wine bars is opening in Coral Gables

Remember when Miami had, like, two wine bars? Thankfully, it’s nearly impossible to imagine a time when viniculture didn’t have such a chokehold on the city the way it does now. It’s even tougher to recall the days when beloved Vinya Wine wasn’t in existence.

The popular Key Biscayne bar and restaurant—with an outpost at Time Out Market Miami—will be bringing smiles to even more wine-loving faces this month: Vinya Table, its second brick-and-mortar location, is opening in Coral Gables on May 11.

You may remember the team's brief pandemic pop-up on the Mile but now Vinya is making things official with a fully developed, 152-seat restaurant also on Miracle Mile. The expansive 3,200-square-foot space comprises main and private dining rooms, a bar area and a market selling a curated selection of wine from all over the world.

Photograph: Courtesy Vinya Table

In keeping with its Key Biscayne location, Vinya Table serves a New American menu created by chef Mariano Araya, which ranges from small plates to snack on while you sip wine to larger entrées to enjoy as part of a full meal. Think mussels soaked in Pernod cream served with a crusty baguette for dipping, manchego and truffle risotto, and a sizeable 42-ounce tomahawk steak.

Cofounder and experienced sommelier Allegra Angelo has a hand in choosing what you'll be drinking, from the extensive by-the-glass wine program to enjoy on-premises to the 40 Wines Under $40 collection of bottles available to-go to the cocktail essentials designed to elevate your at-home bar cart experience. “I’m looking forward to meeting new locals and spreading the joy of wine in the Gables,” says Angelo. "Whether you’re a wine newbie or a seasoned collector, it’s an exciting time to be a wine drinker in Miami.” We couldn’t agree more.

Vinya Table opens on Wednesday, May 11, at 266 Miracle Mile. Get a head start making reservations via www.vinyawine.com/vinyatable or by calling 305-203-4229.