Before it was a brick and mortar, Vinya caught our attention with their thoughtfully curated wine subscription boxes and virtual tastings—a business model that seemed to preempt every single form of entertainment during lockdown. Located in the former Stefano’s space in Key Biscayne, the marketplace and tasting room are hardly unrecognizable with its large, 10-seat bar and walls of coolers filled with bottles from all over and in all price ranges. Allegra Angelo, Vinya’s sommelier, is the driving force behind the impressive selection and the brand’s commitment to value. “I ask myself, ‘is there something more delicious for less?’ and sift and source to pass on the savings to our customers,” says Angelo.