This trailblazing hybrid concept in North Miami is quietly making its way onto the local natural wine scene. Owned by five friends who moved down from New York City to launch the business, Paradis operates as a wine bar and retailer, book store and a café. Lead sommelier Bianca Sanon hand selects biodynamic labels for all types of drinkers, whether it’s something smooth and approachable for first-timers or a bottle of a funky, esoteric for natty vets. Paradis bakes and sells its own naturally leavened sourdough for toasts, pizzas, dips and other bites, which they serve from morning until late at night.
Wine bars in Miami are finally having their moment. Our booze-loving city has ridden the Miami speakeasy wave, grown its spate of Miami rooftops and even joined the craft beer movement that swept the country, but vino took a minute to catch on. Fortunately, there are more designated places than ever before—charming nooks where oenophiles can uncork new varietals, discover biodynamic producers and unwind with a rare vintage. More than basic watering holes, these Miami bars offer a comfortable setting to swirl and sip all kinds of wine, whether you’re a die-hard or just graduating from the boxed stuff.