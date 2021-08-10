Miami
Margot Natural Wine Bar
The 11 best wine bars in Miami

Whether you enjoy a natural wine, a rare vintage or a drinkable rosé, the best wine bars in Miami have a pour for you

Written by
Virginia Gil
&
Falyn Freyman
Wine bars in Miami are finally having their moment. Our booze-loving city has ridden the Miami speakeasy wave, grown its spate of Miami rooftops and even joined the craft beer movement that swept the country, but vino took a minute to catch on. Fortunately, there are more designated places than ever before—charming nooks where oenophiles can uncork new varietals, discover biodynamic producers and unwind with a rare vintage. More than basic watering holes, these Miami bars offer a comfortable setting to swirl and sip all kinds of wine, whether you’re a die-hard or just graduating from the boxed stuff.

Best wine bars in Miami

Paradis Books & Bread
1. Paradis Books & Bread

  • Bars
  • Wine bars
  • North Miami

This trailblazing hybrid concept in North Miami is quietly making its way onto the local natural wine scene. Owned by five friends who moved down from New York City to launch the business, Paradis operates as a wine bar and retailer, book store and a café. Lead sommelier Bianca Sanon hand selects biodynamic labels for all types of drinkers, whether it’s something smooth and approachable for first-timers or a bottle of a funky, esoteric for natty vets. Paradis bakes and sells its own naturally leavened sourdough for toasts, pizzas, dips and other bites, which they serve from morning until late at night.

Margot Natural Wine Bar
2. Margot Natural Wine Bar

  • Bars
  • Wine bars
  • Downtown

Decked in warm blush and nude tones, the edgy downtown spot is unapologetically feminine and feminist, paying tribute to great women everywhere with its art, moniker (it was named for Hemingway’s granddaughter) and playlist, among other details. At Margot, you’ll get to choose from more than 75 different natural wines, either biodynamic or made by small producers, or both. It’s an intimidating list but any of the wildly knowledgeable staff members will be happy to guide you through. Chef Jimmy Lebron (of 27 Restaurant) prepares a thoughtful menu of wine-friendly bites you’ll want to try.

El Carajo International Tapas & Wines
3. El Carajo International Tapas & Wines

  • Restaurants
  • Shenandoah / Silver Bluff
  • price 2 of 4

Pumping gas has to be one of the most tedious tasks associated with driving, except when your neighborhood gas station doubles as a charming little wine bar. Make a beeline past the energy drinks and you’ll find this hidden gem just beyond the registers. Bring a DD with you to El Carajo and choose from more than 1,500 bottles to uncork and savor for just $10 (corkage is the same if you bring your own). There’s a full Spanish tapas menu available to pair with your vino.

Vinya Wine & Market
4. Vinya Wine & Market

Before it was a brick and mortar, Vinya caught our attention with their thoughtfully curated wine subscription boxes and virtual tastings—a business model that seemed to preempt every single form of entertainment during lockdown. Located in the former Stefano’s space in Key Biscayne, the marketplace and tasting room are hardly unrecognizable with its large, 10-seat bar and walls of coolers filled with bottles from all over and in all price ranges. Allegra Angelo, Vinya’s sommelier, is the driving force behind the impressive selection and the brand’s commitment to value. “I ask myself, ‘is there something more delicious for less?’ and sift and source to pass on the savings to our customers,” says Angelo.

Happy Wine
5. Happy Wine

  • Restaurants
  • Spanish
  • West Miami

The family-owned West Miami shop sells affordable wines and offers a menu of delicious tapas should you want to stay and taste there. The words wine and happy go together like chorizo and rioja do at Happy Wine. Beyond its reds and hard-to-find Spanish labels, the shop is known for its crazy specials and weekly wine tastings—think six wines and a bite for $10.

Lagniappe
6. Lagniappe

  • Bars
  • Wineries
  • Midtown
  • price 1 of 4

One step above cracking open a bottle of wine in your yard, Lagniappe’s outdoor patio is a chill laid-back to Miami’s more buttoned-up wine bars. There’s no sommelier telling you what pairs with what, but there are several large coolers stocked with familiar labels and small-production wineries you can afford to discover—bottles are sold at the retail price instead of the usual bar markup. 

BarMeli
7. BarMeli

  • Bars
  • Wine bars
  • Miami
  • price 1 of 4

Liza Meli’s eponymous wine bar stocks mostly natural Mediterranean labels, all of which are artfully displayed on the wall and clearly labeled for easy picking. Oenophiles interested in a deeper dive are invited to Meli’s monthly wine dinners on the first Sunday of each month when she brings in winemakers from around the world to chat about their product over wine and tapas.

Vinos in the Grove
8. Vinos in the Grove

  • Bars
  • Wine bars
  • Coconut Grove
  • price 1 of 4

Coconut Grove’s charming little wine bar holds court on McFarlane Road, welcoming guests of all types (including dogs!) to its large patio and cozy indoor tasting area. It’s a small space, which means every seat in the house is a good one to catch the various live music performances that go on at Vinos. Weekday happy hour runs from 5 to 8pm, featuring $6 glasses of tasty reds and crisp whites. And with all that room outdoors, Fido can join you for a post-work drink.

Bunbury
9. Bunbury

  • Restaurants
  • Argentinian
  • Omni

Rustic and cozy, Bunbury brings a slice of Argentinean vino bar culture to the performing arts district. It’s one of the better values on wine in Miami, especially during happy hour when glasses are just $7. Pair your malbec with a tabla of assorted meats and empanadas and you’ve got yourself a meal. Feeling something lighter? Try one of the refreshing wine-based cocktails, like a mojito or sangria featuring fresh fruit and herbs.

Domaine Souviou Wine Bar Boutique
10. Domaine Souviou Wine Bar Boutique

  • Restaurants
  • French
  • South Miami
  • price 2 of 4

Get your olive oil and vino straight from the source at this South Miami wine shop. Owned by boutique producers from the hillsides of Provençe, Domaine Souviou serves its own reds, whites and sparkling wines as well as varietals from other European producers. Assorted olive oils, jams and other French-made products are available for sale, plus there’s a small menu of snacks and small plates designed to pair with all the wines you’ll find inside. Part store and part restaurant, wine enthusiasts will appreciate the ability to discover and try new labels and bring them home. 

Abaco Premium Wines
11. Abaco Premium Wines

  • Bars
  • Wine bars
  • Design District
  • price 3 of 4

This upscale Design District wine boutique stocks rare labels and limited production wines, which you sift through on iPad. Don't let the bougie exterior full you; Abaco hosts all sorts of fun, interactive events such as junk food pairings and rosé tastings.

