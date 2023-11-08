Miami
Popular citiesBrowse all cities
Timeout

Get us in your inbox

By entering your email address you agree to our Terms of Use and Privacy Policy and consent to receive emails from Time Out about news, events, offers and partner promotions.

Search
Brightline
Photograph: Courtesy Brightline/Mauricio Candela

Ride to Orlando for as low as $39 with Brightline’s Bright Friday holiday deals

Plus, kids' tickets are 50 percent off!

Ashley Brozic
Written by
Ashley Brozic
Advertising

We’re constantly amazed at how much Time Out readers love train travel, particularly the Brightline. (And to be honest, we do, too.) But for curious skeptics who are deterred by the rather high prices, there’s no better time to buy a ticket than right now, thanks to Brightline’s “Bright Friday” deals.

From now through November 27th (Cyber Monday), purchase a one-way adult SMART ticket from South Florida to Orlando for $59 to use towards travel through February 29th, 2024. Plus, a one-way kids' ticket is $29, making it more affordable for families to travel north, whether you’re heading to Mickey’s Very Merry Christmas Party or eating your way through O-Town.

You must purchase each leg separately to book all the Black Friday deals. And there is one drawback: there are quite a few blackout dates in November and December where one-way tickets are going for $119 (Dec 8-11, 21-24 and 26-30), plus other dates where fares are regularly priced at $79 per ride.

And on Thanksgiving Day, Brightline’s offering an even better deal. One-way tickets to Orlando are running for just $39 for adults and $19 for kids! You could make it to Orlando by 9am, ride some coasters, eat some turkey, and sleep it off on your way back.

Share the story

You may also like
You may also like
Advertising

Get us in your inbox

Loading animation
Déjà vu! We already have this email. Try another?

By entering your email address you agree to our Terms of Use and Privacy Policy and consent to receive emails from Time Out about news, events, offers and partner promotions.

🙌 Awesome, you're subscribed!

Thanks for subscribing! Look out for your first newsletter in your inbox soon!

Time Out

About us

Contact us

Time Out products

Time Out magazine

    Site map
    © 2023 Time Out England Limited and affiliated companies owned by Time Out Group Plc. All rights reserved. Time Out is a registered trademark of Time Out Digital Limited.