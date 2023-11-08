Ride to Orlando for as low as $39 with Brightline’s Bright Friday holiday deals

We’re constantly amazed at how much Time Out readers love train travel, particularly the Brightline. (And to be honest, we do, too.) But for curious skeptics who are deterred by the rather high prices, there’s no better time to buy a ticket than right now, thanks to Brightline’s “Bright Friday” deals.

From now through November 27th (Cyber Monday), purchase a one-way adult SMART ticket from South Florida to Orlando for $59 to use towards travel through February 29th, 2024. Plus, a one-way kids' ticket is $29, making it more affordable for families to travel north, whether you’re heading to Mickey’s Very Merry Christmas Party or eating your way through O-Town.

You must purchase each leg separately to book all the Black Friday deals. And there is one drawback: there are quite a few blackout dates in November and December where one-way tickets are going for $119 (Dec 8-11, 21-24 and 26-30), plus other dates where fares are regularly priced at $79 per ride.

And on Thanksgiving Day, Brightline’s offering an even better deal. One-way tickets to Orlando are running for just $39 for adults and $19 for kids! You could make it to Orlando by 9am, ride some coasters, eat some turkey, and sleep it off on your way back.