Sanguich opens its flagship location in Coral Gables next month

The three-time Michelin Bib Gourmand-wining Sanguich de Miami, which serves up our favorite Cubano, will open its third and largest location in Coral Gables on June 7.

Located at 111 Palermo Avenue on the ground floor of a new mixed-use development dubbed The Plaza, the Sanguich flagship spans 2,100 square feet with room for up to 75 guests. The indoor dining room includes seating for 50 plus a more casual high-top area for socializing.

Outside, a patio with family-style benches accommodates 25 additional guests. Uniquely, the new Sanguich will feature Coral Gables' largest ventanita, an all-day walk-up window destined to become a community hub for coffee, conversation and Sanguich's award-winning Cuban food.

Photograph: Courtesy Sanguich de Miami

“Our new Coral Gables location continues to embody our deep Cuban roots, with the menu crafted to honor that legacy,” says Rosa Romero, co-owner of Sanguich de Miami. “Farm-to-table freshness remains our cornerstone as we meticulously source the finest ingredients, ensuring each bite is a testament to our passion and tradition."

The flagship's menu features items that made Sanguich de Miami an instant classic since opening in 2015: the Cubano made with slow-cooked pork butt marinated in a garlic and spice blend, plus staples like pan con lechon, pan con croqueta and el pan con Bistec. You'll also find familiar batidos, fruity milkshakes with Cuban-inspired flavors like trigo, mamey and banana. Fresh for Coral Gables, expect breakfast items to roll out soon, too.

“We began humbly, with a small pop-up at an art festival,” says Daniel Figueredo, Sanguich co-owner. The shop evolved into a shipping container storefront before settling into an intimate spot on Calle Ocho in 2018. Sanguich Little Haiti opened as a takeout-only ventanita last year. “Launching in Coral Gables feels like a homecoming for us.”

Sanguich will continue its expansion with a forthcoming location at Bayside Marketplace in Downtown Miami. The new Coral Gables location will be open from 10am to 9pm Monday through Thursday and 10am to 11pm on Friday and Saturday, with Sunday hours from 10am to 8pm. It will also offer delivery via UberEats and DoorDash. For more information, visit www.sanguich.com.