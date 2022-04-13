Miami
Timeout

Food Hall Group Eating Table
Photograph: Shutterstock

South Beach is getting yet another food hall this month

Alton Food Hall & Eatery opens on April 30.

Virginia Gil
Written by
It seems South Beach loves culinary options and communal dining because it’s there’s yet another food hall opening in the neighborhood this month. The Alton Food Hall & Eatery is set to open its doors on April 30 in the former site of Brazilian restaurant Coco Bambu (and the old Miami Ad School before that).

The compact spot packs in an impressive 16 food and beverage vendors in the expected fast-casual style, where one orders at the counter and brings their tray and dish with them back to their seat. Unlike the recently opened Shoma Bazaar or even our own Time Out Market Miami that features outposts of popular Miami restaurants, Alton Food Hall focuses on mostly original concepts spanning across many cuisines with a few larger chains thrown in.

From Hawaiian to Latin to Mediterranean to Mexican, the international eateries include Dumpling King, Jugo Boss (serving cold-pressed juices and acai bowls), Stoned Soup, Moonbowls, Poke House, Nude Pita (offering authentic Greek street food with a variety of keto and vegan options), Sashiro, Shimuja, Don Pan, Los Quesudos, Tacos & Tattoos, Golden Burgers, Miami’s Very Own, Fatto Bene, Crunly and Wingstop.

The Alton Food Hall’s bar is named Airmail, after the vintage rum-based cocktail that Bacardi popularized in one of its promotional pamphlets during the 1930s. Cuba’s early airmail flights inspired the drink, which was garnished with a real postage stamp at the time. While details of the bar menu haven’t been announced yet, we can only assume that rum will feature prominently. This is Miami, after all.

There’s a big grand opening party planned for April and everyone is invited to attend. Check the website for RSVP details, and do let us know if there’s an actual Airmail on the menu.

