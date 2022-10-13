It’s baby Friday, y’all! As if you needed a reason to start your weekend early, we’re giving you one anyway. Today is Sweet Liberty’s seventh birthday, a date officially declared Sweet Liberty Day by the cool people in charge at City of Miami Beach. To celebrate, the decorated darling of craft cocktails, moody lighting and aspirational neon signage is throwing itself a rager.

The evening kicks off at 4pm, when Sweet Liberty’s blessed bartenders will begin passing out free Brugal daiquiris (through 6pm). This is already an enticing proposition, considering the folks preparing said drinks took home Spirited Awards for Best American Bar Team, East Region and Best American High Volume Cocktail Bar, East Region in 2020, among many other accolades over the years.

Aside from the free daiquiris, Sweet Liberty has prepared a few other special treats for the evening, including a dedicated oyster and martini bar (classy!), caja china (that’s a Cuban-style pig roast for the unindoctrinated) by Chef Domingo Vivas and cocktails by guest Miami bartenders. They’re also hosting a food drive to support those affected by Hurricane Ian, so feel free to clear out your pantry before heading over.

Tonight's free party goes til late with live, soul-inspired rock ‘n’ roll music by The Swayzees. Conceived and operated by the late, award-winning bartender John Lermayer and Dan Binkiewicz, along with restaurateurs David Martinez and star chef Michelle Bernstein, Sweet Liberty has been doling out inventive craft cocktails and elevated pub food to the Mid-Beach masses since 2015. Sweet Liberty is also a sister restaurant to Little Liberty, Bernstein’s handcrafted craft burger outpost at Time Out Market Miami.