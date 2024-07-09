The first-ever Taylor Swift sing-along train is headed to Miami this fall

Fans headed to the Taylor Swift Eras tour stop in Miami this fall will be able to arrive unlike any fans who came before them. A first-of-its-kind Taylor Swift sing-along train will depart the Brightline Orlando station for the Aventura station starting Friday, October 18 through the weekend as the megastar descends on South Florida for three back-to-back Miami shows.

Florida's high-speed rail has partnered with iHeartRadio on the limited-time Sing-Along Trains to the season's biggest concert. Brightline's ultra-modern train cars will be decked out in sparkly, Tay-themed decor for the occasion, while DJs from Orlando's XL106.7 and Magic107.7 cue up all the hits for riders to belt out in unison.

Along the way, swap friendship bracelets, snap pics, snack and sip from a disco ball keepsake cup during the approximately three-hour journey from Orlando. It's pretty much the perfect Taylor Swift pre-game if you're making the commute from up north.

Brightline shuttles will then cart fans from the Aventura station to their final destination, Hard Rock Stadium, where they shall proceed to go absolutely bonkers at the shows. And yes, late-night trains will be running to ensure you can find your way back home during the mass exodus from the stadium. Sound like your kind of train ride? Keep reading for all the important deets.

How to book the Taylor Swift Sing-Along Brightline Trains

Brightline tickets for the sing-along trains to the Taylor Swift shows in Miami are currently on sale for October 18, 19 and 20. Two trains will depart Orlando each day of the concert and rides start at $209 for SMART and $309 for PREMIUM one-way seats. When booking, look for the "Sing-Along Train" icon. You can find more information about the train schedules on Brightline's Swift Train Experience landing page.

Southbound Sing-Along Train Departures from Orlando

12:50pm departure from Orlando; 3:56pm arrival at Aventura

1:50pm departure from Orlando; 4:51pm arrival at Aventura

Can I take the Taylor Swift Sing-Along Trains from other stations?

Concertgoers traveling from Orlando, West Palm Beach, Fort Lauderdale and Miami can also get to the Taylor Swift shows by booking "Hard Rock Connect" trains to Aventura. These trains offer shuttle transportation from the Aventura Station to the stadium and operate on a regular schedule. Unfortunately, these tickets do not include the Taylor Swift Sing-Along Train takeover experience.

Southbound Hard Rock Connect Departures from (Orlando, West Palm Beach, Boca Raton and Fort Lauderdale)

2:50pm departure from Orlando

5pm departure from West Palm Beach

5:24pm departure from Boca Raton

5:42pm departure from Fort Lauderdale

5:56pm arrival to Aventura

Northbound Hard Rock Connect Departures from Miami

3:45pm departure from Miami; 4:02pm arrival at Aventura

4:50pm departure from Miami; 5:07pm arrival at Aventura

5:45pm departure from Miami; 6:02pm arrival at Aventura

How to book late-night return trains after the Taylor Swift shows

Brightline will also run late-night returns for all guests after the shows on October 18, 19 and 20. Reserve your seats by selecting the "Hard Rock Connect" trains when booking your return seats. There's no special takeover on the way home, though we can only assume these rides will be almost as fun (if not more), with fans starting their own spontaneous singalongs.

Northbound Late-Night Trains

12:30am departure to Fort Lauderdale, Boca Raton, West Palm and Orlando

1:30am departure to Fort Lauderdale, Boca Raton and West Palm

Southbound Late-Night Trains

12:28am departure to Miami

How to take the Brightline shuttles to the Taylor Swift shows

Guests booking the Sing-Along experience will be provided with roundtrip shuttle transportation and rideshare options between Brightilne’s Aventura Station and the Taylor Swift concerts at Hard Rock Stadium (an additional fee may apply). These shuttles will operate in coordination with the Sing-Along Train and Hard Rock Connect train schedules, ensuring a smooth travel experience.