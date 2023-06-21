The full III Points Festival 2023 lineup is here

For the tenth anniversary, Skrillex and Grimes top the bill, along with previously announced Iggy Pop, Fred again.. and more.

After April’s Phase 1 announcement and weeks of teasing additional artists, III Points has at last unveiled the full lineup for its massive, tenth anniversary festival. The 2023 edition of III Points will take place at Mana Wynwood on Friday, October 20 and Saturday, October 21.

Joining initial headliners Iggy Pop and Fred again.. are dubstep legend Skrillex, futuristic dance-pop queen Grimes and South African house producer Black Coffee. Explosive house DJ John Summit is slated to play back-to-back with Green Velvet, with Richie Hawtin and the Martinez Brothers rounding out a rather DJ-heavy top of the bill.

On the indie end of the spectrum, highlights from the latest III Points 2023 lineup drop include Caribou and Explosions in the Sky, while Bone Thugs-N- Harmony and Tokischa comprise a smaller-than-usual contingent of hip-hop acts. They join Caroline Polachek, Jamie Jones, Unknown Mortal Orchestra and SBTRKT as standouts from the April announcement.

This year, III Points also serves as a home for the acclaimed Despacio party and sound system, created by LCD Soundsystem’s James Murphy and Soulwax’s David Dewaele and Stephen Dewaele. The migrating, vinyl-only club concept boasts 50,000 watts of sound and minimalist visuals for a more intimate and visceral dancefloor experience in the heart of the festival.

“Being ahead of the curve hasn't been easy and has required taking risks,” III Points co-founder David Sinopoli said in a statement. “We set out on a mission 10 years ago to build something different in Miami that the counterculture here can identify with. This initiative is flourishing because of all the artists and fans that have supported this idea over the past 10 years.”

Tickets for III Points 2023 are on sale now via iiipoints.com. Two-day general admission tickets start at $199 and VIP passes go for $529. Single-day tickets are not yet available but ran at $109 last year.

We’ve gone on long enough. Go ahead and make your way over to the full lineup page and start counting down the days till October!