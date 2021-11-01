It’s a big day for Miami restaurants: the Michelin Guide is coming to Florida! In 2022, the state will become the guide’s fifth destination in the U.S., following California, New York, Washington D.C. and Chicago. Florida’s focus will be on Orlando, Tampa and Miami (sorry, Naples?).



The expansion comes as the result of a partnership between Visit Florida and the renowned Michelin company, which has clocked in more than 120-years of gastronomic experience throughout the world and is now settings its sights on the Sunshine State. “From the excitement and glamour of Miami to Orlando’s iconic attractions and the rich culture of Tampa’s Gulf Coast, Florida’s gastronomy is unique, diverse and intriguing for locals and travelers across the globe,” says Gwendal Poullennec, international director of the Michelin Guides.



The guide’s full-time inspectors–which are collectively responsible for rating more than 40,000 hotels and restaurants in over 24 countries across three continents—will hit the Florida pavement in 2022. These culinary experts will be dining anonymously and rating the Sunshine State’s restaurants across five assessment criteria: quality of the products, mastery of flavor and cooking techniques, the personality of the chef in his cuisine, value for money and consistency between visits.



“This gives Florida the opportunity to highlight the dynamic and unexpected culinary adventures the Sunshine State has to offer from locally-grown produce and fresh seafood to unique fusions from cultures around the world,” adds Dana Young, President and CEO of Visit Florida. Based on previous announcements, Florida’s Michelin Guide should be released at some point next fall.

So, which Miami restaurants are deserving of receiving a Michelin star? Here are our best guesses.