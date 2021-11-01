Miami
Popular citiesBrowse all cities
Timeout

Get us in your inbox

By entering your email address you agree to our Terms of Use and Privacy Policy and consent to receive emails from Time Out about news, events, offers and partner promotions.

Search
Pork dish Cochon555 Carryout
Photograph: Shutterstock

The Michelin Guide is finally coming to Florida

The prestigious guide will announce its first star-rated restaurants in Miami, Orlando and Tampa in 2022.

Virginia Gil
Written by
Virginia Gil
Advertising

It’s a big day for Miami restaurants: the Michelin Guide is coming to Florida! In 2022, the state will become the guide’s fifth destination in the U.S., following California, New York, Washington D.C. and Chicago. Florida’s focus will be on Orlando, Tampa and Miami (sorry, Naples?).

The expansion comes as the result of a partnership between Visit Florida and the renowned Michelin company, which has clocked in more than 120-years of gastronomic experience throughout the world and is now settings its sights on the Sunshine State. “From the excitement and glamour of Miami to Orlando’s iconic attractions and the rich culture of Tampa’s Gulf Coast, Florida’s gastronomy is unique, diverse and intriguing for locals and travelers across the globe,” says Gwendal Poullennec, international director of the Michelin Guides.

The guide’s full-time inspectors–which are collectively responsible for rating more than 40,000 hotels and restaurants in over 24 countries across three continents—will hit the Florida pavement in 2022. These culinary experts will be dining anonymously and rating the Sunshine State’s restaurants across five assessment criteria: quality of the products, mastery of flavor and cooking techniques, the personality of the chef in his cuisine, value for money and consistency between visits.

“This gives Florida the opportunity to highlight the dynamic and unexpected culinary adventures the Sunshine State has to offer from locally-grown produce and fresh seafood to unique fusions from cultures around the world,” adds Dana Young, President and CEO of Visit Florida. Based on previous announcements, Florida’s Michelin Guide should be released at some point next fall.

So, which Miami restaurants are deserving of receiving a Michelin star? Here are our best guesses.

Share the story

Latest news

    Advertising

    Get us in your inbox

    Loading animation
    Déjà vu! We already have this email. Try another?

    By entering your email address you agree to our Terms of Use and Privacy Policy and consent to receive emails from Time Out about news, events, offers and partner promotions.

    🙌 Awesome, you're subscribed!

    Thanks for subscribing! Look out for your first newsletter in your inbox soon!

    Time Out

    About us

    Contact us

    Time Out products

    Time Out magazine

      Site map
      © 2021 Time Out England Limited and affiliated companies owned by Time Out Group Plc. All rights reserved. Time Out is a registered trademark of Time Out Digital Limited.