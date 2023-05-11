The most exciting Miami openings to look forward to this spring

Spring has sprung and in Miami, that means a super-bloom of fresh restaurants, bars, entertainment and shopping. Coconut Grove and Coral Gables seem to be getting quite a lot of love these days, but Wynwood, Little Havana and Allapattah also have lots to look forward to.

From a wine and sake boutique to an innovative piercing studio, Michelin-pedigreed restaurants and affordable omakase options, there’s no shortage of exciting experiences to keep on your radar as you venture around Miami this season.

RECOMMENDED: Summer 2023 events in Miami to mark on your calendars

Photograph: Courtesy MOTEK Coral Gables

Downtown’s acclaimed Eastern Mediterranean restaurant recently opened a third, 7,600-square-foot outpost on Miracle Mile in Coral Gables. Known for its authentic Arayes burger and freshm house-made hummus, Motek's kosher-style menu also boasts all-day brunch, cold and hot mezzes, pitas and more. 45 Miracle Mile

From the ever-expanding Ariete Hospitality Group (Ariete, Navé, Chug’s, Brasserie Laurel), comes a new wine and sake boutique in the heart of Coconut Grove. Opened in April, the Allocation Room functions like a traditional wine shop with the added bonus of a curated sake selection, catering to neighborhood enthusiasts and connoisseurs. 3540 Main Hwy

Photograph: Courtesy Calle Dragones Miami

Following locations in Bogotá and Cartagena, Colombia, Calle Dragones landed in Little Havana this April. Nestled on Calle Ocho and named after an iconic street from Havana, Cuba’s Chinese neighborhood, this flamboyant supper club combines Asian-influenced Cuban cuisine and lively cabaret performances every day of the week. 1036 SW 8th St

After operating as a wildly popular weekend pop-up in Little River, this chef-driven Vietnamese restaurant and wine bar has officially opened its brick-and-mortar in Downtown, in front of the historic Dade County courthouse. Tam Tam is the intimate, woon-paneled brainchild Chef Tam Pham and partner Harrison (Harry) Ramhofer. 97 NW 1st St

Photograph: Courtesy Rowan

This innovative ear-piercing studio brings safety to the forefront via its team of licensed nurses and range of trendy hypoallergenic jewelry. With locations in nearly 20 states, Rowan made its Florida debut this April in Coconut Grove. The studio offers ear piercings for all, from babies to elders, and features a collection of novelty earrings exclusive to the Miami area. 2987 McFarlane Rd

Helmed by Michelin-starred sushi chef Shingo Akikuni (Hiden, The Den at Azabu), Shingo is a 14-seat, 18-course omakase experience opening in Coral Gables this month. Located inside the historic La Palma Building, Shingo showcases seasonal ingredients sourced both locally and from throughout Japan, with tastings starting at $180 per person. 112 Alhambra Cir

Photograph: Lens Craving Pastis Miami

New York’s quintessential Parisian-style brasserie Pastis arrived in Wynwood this April, brought to life by James Beard Award-winning restaurateurs Keith McNally and Stephen Starr of STARR Restaurants. Mirroring the original restaurant’s signature subway tiles and red banquettes, Pastis Miami also features unique elements, like a dreamy outdoor courtyard. 380 NW 26th St

An offshoot of Capital Grille, the chain of upscale American steakhouses from Darden Restaurants, the Capital Burger focuses on craft burgers, cocktails and boozy shakes. Renowned for its array of burgers made from a proprietary blend of Pat LaFrieda Meat Purveyors beef, Capital Burger opened its first Florida location on Miracle Mile in Coral Gables in April. 300 Miracle Mile

Chef Thomas Keller (The French Laundry, Per Se, The Surf Club Restaurant) opens his second Miami restaurant, Bouchon, this June. Keller will collaborate with the Surf Club Restaurant’s executive sous chef, Thomas Castellon, to execute the seasonal menu, comprising Bouchon’s signature raw bar items as well as specialty dishes like escargots de Bourgogne and steak frites. The restaurant will reside in the historic La Palma space in Coral Gables. 2101 Galiano St

Photograph: Courtesy OMAKAI Coconut Grove

Wynwood’s go-to for high-quality, reasonably priced sushi and omakase will open its third location in Coconut Grove on May 17. The menu will feature a variety of tasting options, along with its signature “Homeakase” to-go boxes. Helmed by brothers Diego and Pedro Quijada, Nicolas Sayavedra and Chef Aaron Pate, the team also plans to launch Miami’s first proper hand roll bar in Brickell later this year. 3304 Mary St

The Uber of laundry recently launched in Miami, boasting flat-rate pricing, customizable washing options and the peace of mind that comes with knowing your laundry will never get mixed up with anyone else’s. Founded in Louisiana, Hampr is an on-demand wash-and-fold service that picks your laundry up at your door and drops it off clean and pristine within 24 hours.

Image: Courtesy Museum of Sex Miami

The Museum of Sex, whose flagship New York location opened its doors 20 years ago, expands to Miami this spring (opening date TBA). Housed in a 32,000-square-foot converted warehouse in Allapattah and designed in collaboration with international design studio Snøhetta, the museum will feature three large exhibition galleries, retail space and a bar. The inaugural exhibition program will include monumental sculpture, immersive erotic experiences and more. Location TBA