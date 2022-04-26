Miami
Popular citiesBrowse all cities
Timeout

Get us in your inbox

By entering your email address you agree to our Terms of Use and Privacy Policy and consent to receive emails from Time Out about news, events, offers and partner promotions.

Search
Nature Connects® at Fairchild
Photograph: Courtesy Fairchild Tropical Garden

Mark your calendars for the best summer events in Miami

The sun is shining, the beach is calling and these summer events in Miami guarantee a good time this season

Virginia Gil
Written by
Time Out Miami editors
&
Virginia Gil
Advertising

Life is less chaotic in Miami come summertime when most of the snowbirds return north and tourists escape to cooler, less rainy cities. Summer events in Miami shift from mega tentpoles like an Art Basel Miami Beach and, most recently, F1 Miami Grand Prix, to more laidback activities, including park exhibitions, fruit festivals and other fun things to do with kids in Miami. It's true that the city tends to slow down a bit (two words: it's hot!), but the slower pace makes it the perfect time to cool off at a Miami water park and the Miami beaches before the crowds swarm in again. So take advantage of a less-crowded Miami in the summer, and be sure to hit up these festivals, conventions and parties while you can.

Summer events in Miami

Redland Summer Fruit Festival
Photograph: Courtesy Miami-Dade Parks

1. Redland Summer Fruit Festival

  • Things to do
  • Festivals
  • Redlands

Kick off the season with an assortment of South Florida’s sweetest all-natural treats. The annual event showcases local and tropical fruit, and guests are invited to sample and purchase their favorites. Once you’ve sampled the cornucopia of tropical fruits, make sure to walk the grounds and experience the gorgeous park.

Read more
Nature Connects® at Fairchild
Photograph: Courtesy Fairchild Tropical Garden

2. Nature Connects® at Fairchild

  • Things to do
  • Miami

Calling all LEGO fans! Artist Sean Kenney's award-winning, record-breaking exhibition makes its way to Fairchild Tropical Botanic Garden for the season. Spread out across the garden's 83 acres, guests will encounter 30 giant sculptures built with more than 700,000 LEGO bricks. The NY-based artist employs the beloved toy to depict animal habitats and express the ways in which everything in nature is connected. 

Read more
Buy ticket
Advertising
Wynwood Pride
Photograph: Courtesy Swarm

3. Wynwood Pride

  • Things to do
  • Festivals
  • Wynwood

The cool younger cousin to April’s Miami Beach Pride, Wynwood Pride returns this June as the rest of the country's Pride festivities get underway. The free, three-day alfresco festival rages in the heart of the arts district, where you can expect a weekend of concerts, drag performances, dance parties, local food vendors and pop-up bars.

Read more
Buy ticket
Florida SuperCon
Photograph: Courtesy Florida Supercon

4. Florida SuperCon

  • Things to do
  • Conventions

Loads of comics, cosplay, anime characters and movie actors descend upon South Beach for Florida SuperCon this May. Expert panels, exclusive releases, screenings and celebrity meet-and-greets are all on the menu at this annual event. Past editions have included appearances by the stars of Mulan, Mr. Robot and more.

Read more
Buy ticket
Advertising
Miami Salsa Congress
Photograph: Shutterstock

5. Miami Salsa Congress

  • Dance
  • Ballroom and Latin
  • Miami Beach

Get ready for five days of hip-shaking, arm-swaying programming during the annual dance extravaganza. The Latin music festival, one of the largest of its kind, features a grouping of the world’s top salsa talent, including musicians, dancers, DJs and bands. The event touts a variety of pool parties, evening galas, dance workshops and live concerts.

Read more
Buy ticket
Miami Spice
Photograph: Shutterstock

6. Miami Spice

Local foodies look forward to this two-month event all year. During the slow summer months, Miami restaurants participate in Miami Spice with hundreds of discounted prix-fixe dining options around town. During the promotion (lunch $23, dinner $39), you can gain access to some of the city’s most exclusive restaurants. Aug 1–Sept 30

Read more
Advertising
Miami Spa Month
Photograph: Shutterstock

7. Miami Spa Month

There’s no better time of year to score some sweet spa deals in Miami than July and August. Miami Spa Month makes some of the city’s most luxurious treatments accessible to those who can’t afford to drop a stack on an afternoon facial. Treatments and specials at participating spas start as low as $109. July 1–Aug 31

Read more
Show moreLoading animation
Recommended
    You may also like
      Advertising

      Get us in your inbox

      Loading animation
      Déjà vu! We already have this email. Try another?

      By entering your email address you agree to our Terms of Use and Privacy Policy and consent to receive emails from Time Out about news, events, offers and partner promotions.

      🙌 Awesome, you're subscribed!

      Thanks for subscribing! Look out for your first newsletter in your inbox soon!

      Time Out

      About us

      Contact us

      Time Out products

      Time Out magazine

        Site map
        © 2022 Time Out England Limited and affiliated companies owned by Time Out Group Plc. All rights reserved. Time Out is a registered trademark of Time Out Digital Limited.