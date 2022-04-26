Life is less chaotic in Miami come summertime when most of the snowbirds return north and tourists escape to cooler, less rainy cities. Summer events in Miami shift from mega tentpoles like an Art Basel Miami Beach and, most recently, F1 Miami Grand Prix, to more laidback activities, including park exhibitions, fruit festivals and other fun things to do with kids in Miami. It's true that the city tends to slow down a bit (two words: it's hot!), but the slower pace makes it the perfect time to cool off at a Miami water park and the Miami beaches before the crowds swarm in again. So take advantage of a less-crowded Miami in the summer, and be sure to hit up these festivals, conventions and parties while you can.