Miami
Serena at the Moxy South Beach
Photograph: Michael Kleinberg

The best rooftop restaurants in Miami for great dinner views

Enjoy spectacular views of the city while you dine at these excellent rooftop restaurants in Miami

Virginia Gil
Written by
Virginia Gil
Rooftop restaurants in Miami are as stunning as you'd imagine them to be. Some tower over cityscapes, offering unobstructed views of Miami’s beautiful beaches while others are perched a little lower, making them ideal stops on your Wynwood bar crawls or before a night out at one of the best Miami restaurants. Like most hot spots in this city, rooftop restaurants are clustered in neighborhoods like Brickell and South Beach with a few unexpected delights in more far-flung corners of Miami. Ready to dine with a view? Check out the list of Miami rooftop restaurants to book right this minute.

Best rooftop restaurants in Miami

Juvia
Photograph: Courtesy Juvia

1. Juvia

  • Restaurants
  • South Beach
  • price 4 of 4

No matter the time of year, sunset dinners at Juvia are marked by candy-colored skies. Consider it a free show or part of the experience when you dine at the Lincoln Road restaurant. Not there for the sweeping views of South Beach? Rest assured, the food doesn’t play second fiddle to the skyline. The Japanese-Peruvian menu impresses with all kinds of ceviches as well as cooked dishes, including tasty Chilean sea bass a decadent black truffle risotto.

Terras
Photograph: Courtesy Terras at Life House

2. Terras

  • Bars
  • Cocktail bars
  • East Little Havana

Little Havana's only rooftop bar is tucked away in the neighborhood and while it's not much taller than its surrounding apartment buildings, the view of Brickell's skyline will surprise you. You'll find a series of plant-based dishes to go with the selection of Latin-inspired cocktails, including a naughty fried mushroom starter and a refreshing hearts of palm salad. Plates are on the smaller side but a few will amount to a satisfying meal. Terras also serves breakfast on the roof, and you don't have to be a guest of the hotel to enjoy it.

Cebada Rooftop
Photograph: Courtesy Cebada Rooftop

3. Cebada Rooftop

Cebada has the distinction of being downtown Coral Gables' only rooftop and greater Miami's only Cuban restaurant in the sky—two of many reasons worth visiting this charming spot. Unlike most rooftops where the food menu is mostly aimed at keeping you from getting too drunk, Cebada likes to send its patrons home sober-ish, satiated and full on creative interpretations of classic Latin dishes. Some recent additions include chorizo-spiced cobia with sofrito fumet and yuca mofongo crumble and Spanish fried chicken with guava butter. 

vista
Photograph: Courtesy vista

4. vista

  • Restaurants
  • Italian
  • Buena Vista
  • price 2 of 4

The bilevel restaurant gives it all away with its name: Vista. The fully exposed space is at once cozy and breezy, enclosed by plants but open to the elements save for the cover of a wooden pergola that’s illuminated by bistro lights at night. It’s balmy up there but don’t go light on the food on account of the temps: no meal at Vista is complete without an order of house-cut french fries with raclette cheese or any of the house-made pasta dishes. Indulge, baby.

Serena
Photograph: Michael Kleinberg

5. Serena

  • Restaurants
  • Mexican
  • South Beach

The hip, neon-accented Serena is like taking an elevator ride up to Mexico City. Inspired by the trendy patios of the Mexican capital, it’s a dazzling lounge in the sky with lots of cozy nooks concealed by blooming bougainvillea bushes and lit by twinkling string lights. The couch setups and garden feel are intentional—you’ll surely want to stay here awhile. In the outdoor kitchen you’ll find chef Scott Linquist, a veteran of the cuisine, who doles out his best takes on uni and crab tostadas, tuna tartare and other coastal Mexican eats. The squash blossom quesadillas and the classic caesar salad are two of the dishes not to be missed. 

Area 31
Photograph: Courtesy Area 31/Brett Fizgerald

6. Area 31

  • Restaurants
  • Seafood
  • Downtown
  • price 3 of 4

For years, the Epic Hotel’s rooftop bar and restaurant was a meeting place for business types grabbing a drink after work in the area. But even without its beat-the-clock happy hour, Area 31 is still luring the locals with its unparalleled views of Downtown and well-priced bites and sips (especially during happy hour on Thursday and Fridays from 5 to 7pm). Dinner brings a selection of seafood dishes, such as grilled octopus and whole Maine lobster, as well as steaks and pasta. And as always, cocktails and wine are in abundance at the 16th-floor spot.

Watr at 1 Rooftop
Photograph: Courtesy Watr/Alex T Photo

7. Watr at 1 Rooftop

  • Bars
  • Lounges
  • South Beach
  • price 3 of 4

Watr benefits from an inviting rooftop deck, reclaimed-wood furnishings and a delicious Peruvian-inspired menu, all of which serve to complement its stunning ocean views. You'll hear the sound of breaking waves occasionally compete with the down-tempo house soundtrack, but it's mostly chill, laid-back vibes in the serene restaurant. Fill up on fresh sushi and crudos or ignore the fact that you’re dining next to a pool and dive head first into Watr’s burger. It’s towering and drippy and ever so worth the price tag ($27) and the calories.

Bellini Restaurant & Bar
Photograph: James McDonald/Martin Brudnizki Design Studio

8. Bellini Restaurant & Bar

  • Restaurants
  • Italian
  • Coconut Grove
  • price 2 of 4

Fourth-generation Cipriani brothers, Maggio and Ignazio, follow in their family’s footsteps with this upscale Italian restaurant perched on the rooftop of Coconut Grove’s splashy Mr C hotel. Whether you sit outside on the terrace or cozy up at a table inside, the wrap-around windows make it so everyone’s got the best seat in the house. Here for more than the scenery? Dig into traditional pasta dishes like the standout cacio e pepe with a refreshing Bellini (it's the namesake, after all) to wash it all down.

MILA
Photograph: Courtesy MILA

9. MILA

  • Restaurants
  • Pan-Asian
  • South Beach

MILA’s MediterrAsian concept doesn’t exactly roll off the tongue but the views are an easy sell. Quietly situated above Lincoln Road, the combination restaurant, lounge and bar make for a combustible atmosphere fueled by DJs, fire dancers and other types of live entertainment. Performative servers bring the show tableside to finish off cocktails with dry ice, sear off meats and put the final touches on a variety of dishes and drinks right before your eyes. Both the crowd and the restaurant are a spectacle, so sit back and take it all in.

Salvaje
Photograph: Courtesy Salvaje

10. Salvaje

  • Restaurants
  • Japanese
  • Midtown

The first U.S. outpost of the internationally known Japanese-fusion spot lands in Miami’s Midtown neighborhood. Salvaje, whose other locations include Ibiza and Marbella, is a clubstaurant with excellent views, a tasty sushi menu and a nightlife pedigree you’ll recognize as soon as the sun sets (catch it from the rooftop’s bamboo daybed) and the music turns up. Not a fan of the raw stuff? The grilled lamb shank, lobster dumplings and wok-fried rice with roasted duck are delicious ways to fuel up for a night of tableside dancing.

Sugar
Photograph: Courtesy EAST

11. Sugar

  • Bars
  • Cocktail bars
  • Brickell
  • price 3 of 4

It’s the longest ride to the top of any rooftop restaurant in Miami (40 floors up!), but Sugar’s Downtown views—and East Miami’s ‘grammable galactic elevators—make it all worth it. Pockets of Asian-inspired gardens help set the Zen mood, though it’s the flowing breeze that’ll really put you at ease. Known for its swanky crowd and high-priced drinks, Sugar's daily happy hour (4–6pm) gives your wallet a break with two-for-one deals on signature spritzes, rosé and wine. Grab a couple of glasses to go with your sushi rolls, spicy rock shrimp, lettuce wraps and other shareable bites.

Dolores But You Can Call Me Lolita
Photograph: Courtesy Dolores, But Your Can Call Me Lolita

12. Dolores But You Can Call Me Lolita

  • Restaurants
  • Brickell
  • price 2 of 4

This former firehouse-turned-restaurant and lounge is quite the popular date spot in Brickell. Couples gravitate toward the second-floor dining room, where lots of greenery and fans keep the space airy and private. Downstairs it’s a party but upstairs folks come to linger over affordable two-course meals (every entrée includes a complimentary appetizer) and sip cocktails in one of the several lounge setups.

No. 3 Social
Photograph: @open_i_studios

13. No. 3 Social

  • Bars
  • Cocktail bars
  • Wynwood
  • price 2 of 4

The sister lounge to Wynwood’s Three restaurants serves bar bites to pair with its sizeable cocktail menu, including oysters, crudos and veggie tacos. But where it really doubles down on food is at brunchtime. Every Saturday and Sunday, No. 3 serves a full array of breakfast favorites, from avocado toast and baked eggs to french toast. The restaurant is only on the second floor, so don’t expect skyscraper views. But the cocktails are great and taste even better when the breeze comes rushing over the outdoor patio.

Astra
Photograph: Courtesy Astra

14. Astra

  • Bars
  • Cocktail bars
  • Wynwood
  • price 2 of 4

We’re not sure how many people actually dine at Astra, but the rooftop bar does serve a full menu. It’s tasty, too, featuring oysters, grilled octopus and fresh salads like you’d expect to find at a beach club off the Aegean. As far as Wynwood goes, this place is a scene thanks to a steady rotation of DJs and daybeds that attract large groups of people looking to sit around and drink for hours. Lately, the Greek spot is channeling the chill vibes of Ikaria more so than the party atmosphere of Mykonos.

Sky Yard at the Lincoln Eatery
Photograph: Courtesy Lincoln Eatery

15. Sky Yard at the Lincoln Eatery

  • Restaurants
  • Food court
  • South Beach
  • price 2 of 4

The Lincoln Road food hall’s rooftop bar and restaurant is a widespread terrace that has two large pergolas under which you'll find cover from the hot Miami sun. The rooftop opens at 4pm and offers an eclectic menu of food from its downstairs vendors, ranging from steakhouse-inspired bites to Asian small plates. It's a bit of a scene when the sun sets and it turns into a full-blown party so be sure to arrive early if you're looking to dine.

