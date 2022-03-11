No matter the time of year, sunset dinners at Juvia are marked by candy-colored skies. Consider it a free show or part of the experience when you dine at the Lincoln Road restaurant. Not there for the sweeping views of South Beach? Rest assured, the food doesn’t play second fiddle to the skyline. The Japanese-Peruvian menu impresses with all kinds of ceviches as well as cooked dishes, including tasty Chilean sea bass a decadent black truffle risotto.
Rooftop restaurants in Miami are as stunning as you'd imagine them to be. Some tower over cityscapes, offering unobstructed views of Miami’s beautiful beaches while others are perched a little lower, making them ideal stops on your Wynwood bar crawls or before a night out at one of the best Miami restaurants. Like most hot spots in this city, rooftop restaurants are clustered in neighborhoods like Brickell and South Beach with a few unexpected delights in more far-flung corners of Miami. Ready to dine with a view? Check out the list of Miami rooftop restaurants to book right this minute.