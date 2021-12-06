Miami
Timeout

Vinya - Time Out Market 2
Photograph: Time Out

Thirsty? Vinya debuts a natural wine pop-up at Time Out Market Miami.

The popular bar and bottle shop curates a selection of wine from family-owned producers and hard-to-find labels especially for the Market.

Virginia Gil
Written by
Virginia Gil
Time Out Market Miami isn’t shy about touting its happy hour. After all, few places (if any!) in South Beach offer $8 cocktails every day, not to mention twice on the weekend. It’s truly one of the best deals in the neighborhood that, somehow, just got better.

Starting this month, one of Miami’s top wine bars and bottle shops finds a home at Time Out Market Miami: Vinya debuts a well-stocked outpost in South Beach, featuring a curated selection of bottles sourced from small, family-owned vineyards and wines produced using minimal intervention. You’ll find natural varieties as well as hard-to-find labels only the folks behind Vinya could get their hands on. “We buy with great provenance—we use two excellent sources to get these rare and library wines—and are constantly tasting from new suppliers. That just helps us stay in tune with what’s going on,” says Allegra Angelo, lead sommelier and Vinya cofounder, along with Nick Garcia and Mauricio Garavano.

Like its flagship location in Key Biscayne, Vinya’s Time Out Market pop-up will offer wines by the glass as well as by the bottle to enjoy indoors or on the patio beneath the twinkling string lights. Plus anything you enjoy to stay can be purchased to-go at very reasonable prices: Not only does Angelo strive to stay ahead of the trend with Vinya’s inventory, but she also keeps prices competitive. “We ask ourselves, ‘Is there something more delicious for less?’ with the understanding that value lives everywhere, and try to pass on those savings to our customers.” Well, aren’t you lucky?

