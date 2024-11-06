This Colombia-imported hotspot is breathing new life into Lincoln Road

No, it's not another Grutman spot. The latest over-the-top restaurant to hit South Beach is Colombia's Andrés Carne de Res, a 40-year-old institution that chose Miami Beach for its first U.S. location—and it's fitting right in.

The original Andrés Carne de Res was founded in Chía, Colombia in 1982 by Andrés Jaramillo and his wife, María Stella Ramirez. What began as a modest roadside eatery with a handful of tables and a handmade sign has in the decades since expanded into an iconic dining and nightlife destination with numerous locations across Colombia, including in Bogotá and Cartagena.

Photograph: World Red Eye Andrés Carne de Res Miami is located in South Beach on Lincoln Road at Drexel Avenue.

By day, the restaurant keeps things tame, serving up an extensive menu of Colombian staples in a vibrant space filled with hand-painted murals. By night, dinner gets punched up with live performers—think dancers, performers and even stiltwalkers—for a more celebratory experience.

Located at 455 Lincoln Road, the new Andrés Carne de Res aims to stay true to the Colombian originals. The sprawling restaurant seats 400 guests across four floors and includes a stage for live entertainment, a mezzanine level with a large bar ideal for private gatherings, a dedicated area to quickly grab takeout, and a rooftop terrace with views of Miami Beach.

Photograph: World Red Eye A dining room located inside Andrés Carne de Res Miami

"With its vibrant Latin community and appreciation for diverse flavors, Miami feels like the perfect place to start our U.S. journey," says founder Andrés Jaramillo. "We’re excited to share the spirit of Colombia with our guests here, creating an unforgettable experience that combines the warmth of our culture with the energy of this amazing city.”

On the menu, expect to find flavorful classics like the Lomo al Trapo, a traditional beef tenderloin charred over an open flame, and the Shrimp Encocado with coconut rice. Grilled meats feature heavily, along with arepas and empanadas. And though we're calling it a "clubstaurant," this is a family-friendly spot with a kids' menu that doesn't skimp on authentic flavors, as in the ajiaquito soup.

Photograph: World Red Eye Crispy golden chicharrones at Andrés Carne de Res Miami

Cocktails likewise play up Colombian-inspired ingredients and exotic tropical fruits, plus beer, wine and traditional Colombian drinks. When it comes to the entertainment, the restaurant is rolling out weekly programming that includes live musicians and DJs playing everything from traditional Colombian rhythms like cumbia and vallenato to upbeat salsa and tropical sounds, with performers interacting with guests of all ages.

Photograph: World Red Eye Live entertainment at Andrés Carne de Res Miami

Andrés Carne de Res Miami is now open Sunday through Wednesday from noon to 11pm and Thursday through Saturday from noon to 2am. For more information, visit www.andrescarnederes.com.

