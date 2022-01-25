This food hall just launched a prix-fixe dining experience

Ok, it’s *our* food hall, and now that we have you—get excited about a new, three-course Basque menu at Lur.

As far as food hall spots go, Lur, the Spanish eatery inside Time Out Market Miami, is a game-changer on many levels. It’s the only one of its kind that fully specializes in Basque cuisine and the only food hall station where you can sit down to enjoy a chef’s-choice tasting menu (with the exception of sushi, of course). Next month, Lur adds another feather to its cap with the launch of a nightly prix-fixe dinner service.

Similar to what folks will find in Spain, Lur’s new three-course menu ($39) offers guests the choice of a starter and an entree from a selection of seasonal dishes, plus a slice of the restaurant’s crowd-pleasing Basque cheese tart (think gooey cheesecake, only better). “In Spain, we call it an executive menu, and it’s very popular,” says chef Aitor Garate Berasaluze of Lur’s fresh offering, during which he plans to feature daily specials and add-on options. For the inaugural dinner (Feb 9) and dates that immediately follow, diners can expect a grilled salad with Idiazabal cheese and anchovies as well as branzino in a beurre blanc sauce with sunchokes.

Photograph: Courtesy World Red Eye

To complement the meal, Lur and Vinya, the Market’s natural wine shop, have partnered on a $20 natural wine pairing—which is pretty much a no-brainer. Sommelier Allegra Angelo handpicked varietals that would accent and elevate what’s sure to be a special dinner.

Those familiar with the Market will be pleasantly surprised to see the updated space. The area just in front of Lur has been transformed into a lush, cozy dining room set back by an array of plants and lanterns. High-top tables have been added and you won’t need to move about to order: Instead of walking up to the counter to order and pay and returning once your buzzer sounds to note it’s ready, guests will get to walk in, sit down and enjoy a restaurant-style experience right at Time Out Market.

Reservations via Resy are now open and the nightly prix-fixe service kicks off on February 9, from 6:30pm to 9pm. Save you a seat?