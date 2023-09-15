This Miami pizzeria was just named the 25th best in the world

Earlier this year, three Miami restaurants made the 50 Top Pizza USA 2023, an online guide focusing on the nation’s top pizzerias—including one that cracked the top 10.
Now, the worldwide version of the 50 Top Pizza guide has released its global top 100, and one of those same Miami pizza joints landed pretty high up on the list: O’Munaciello at no. 25.
Located in the historic MiMo District, the Miami outpost of this Florence pizzeria serves up authentic Neapolitan pies, which are made fresh to order and baked crispy in the open kitchen's large brick oven.
A second Miami restaurant, La Leggenda Pizzeria, came in at no. 73. Considering there are only 16 USA-based pizza restaurants on the list this year, Miami’s showing is pretty strong.
It all goes to prove what we’ve been saying for months: Miami’s a pizza town now. (One recent study went as far as declaring Miami the No. 8-best pizza city in America, based on metrics like “pizza reputation,” average price, reviews and pizzerias per capita.)
Below, check out the top 100 ranking of best pizzerias in the world in 2023 according to 50 Top Pizza:
1. 10 Diego Vitagliano Pizzeria – Naples, Italy
1. I Masanielli - Francesco Martucci – Caserta, Italy
2. Una Pizza Napoletana - New York, USA
3. Sartoria Panatieri - Barcelona, Spain
4. The Pizza Bar on 38th – Tokyo, Japan
5. I Tigli - San Bonifacio, Italy
6. Seu Pizza Illuminati – Rome, Italy
7. 50 Kalò – Naples, Italy
8. Bottega – Beijing, China
9. 180g Pizzeria Romana – Rome, Italy
10. I Masanielli - Sasà Martucci – Caserta, Italy
11. Razza Pizza Artigianale - Jersey City, USA
12. Francesco & Salvatore Salvo – Naples, Italy
13. Bæst – Copenhagen, Denmark
14. 50 Kalò – London, England
15. Dry Milano - Milan, Italy
16. Cambia-Menti di Ciccio Vitiello – Caserta, Italy
17. Via Toledo Enopizzeria – Vienna, Austria
18. Ken’s Artisan Pizza - Portland, USA
19. Tony's Pizza Napoletana - San Francisco, USA
20. La Notizia 94 – Naples, Italy
21. Pizzeria Bianco – Phoenix, USA
22. Ribalta - New York, USA
23. Pizzeria Peppe – Napoli sta’ ca” – Tokyo, Japan
24. Confine – Milan, Italy
25. 0' Munaciello – Miami, USA
26. Le Grotticelle – Caggiano, Italy
27. Carlo Sammarco Pizzeria 2.0 – Aversa, Italy
28. Jay's Artisan Pizzeria – Kenmore, USA
29. Pepe in Grani – Caiazzo, Italy
30. La Cascina dei Sapori – Rezzato, Italy
31. Apogeo – Pietrasanta, Italy
32. Pizza Zulù – Fürth, Germany
33. Song' E Napule - New York, USA
34. Denis – Milan, Italy
35. BOB Alchimia a Spicchi - Montepaone Lido, Italy
36. Allegrìo – Rome, Italy
37. Pizzeria Da Lioniello – Succivo, Italy
38. Ti Amo - Buenos Aires, Argentina
39. 400 Gradi – Lecce, Italy
40. Pupillo Pura Pizza – Frosinone, Italy
41. 48h Pizza e Gnocchi Bar – Melbourne, Australia
42. Fratelli Figurato – Madrid, Spain
43. Fiata by Salvatore Fiata - Hong Kong, China
44. Via Toledo Enopizzeria – Dubai, United Arab Emirates
45. Forza – Helsinki, Finland
46. Napoli on the Road – London, England
47. Dante's Pizzeria Napoletana – Auckland, New Zealand
48. nNea – Amsterdam, The Netherlands
49. Pizza Massilia – Bangkok, Thailand
50. La Balmesina – Barcelona, Spain
51. QT Pizza Bar - Sao Paulo, Brazil
52. Pizzeria Mazzie – Bangkok, Thailand
53. IMperfetto – Puteaux, France
54. Crosta Pizzeria – Makati, Philippines
55. 'O Scugnizzo – Arezzo, Italy
56. Renato Bosco Pizzeria - San Martino Buon Albergo, Italy
57. Frumento – Acireale, Italy
58. Sbanco – Rome, Italy
59. Fandango – Potenza, Italy
60. Pizzeria Le Parùle – Herculaneum, Italy
61. Giovanni Santarpia – Florence, Italy
62. La Pizza è Bella Gourmet – Brussels, Belgium
63. Al Taglio – Sydney, Australia
64. Baldoria – Madrid, Spain
65. Giangi Pizza e Ricerca – Arielli, Italy
66. Pizzeria Panetteria Bosco - Tempio Pausania, Italy
67. Modus – Milan, Italy
68. Clementina – Fiumicino, Italy
69. La Bolla – Caserta, Italy
70. Palazzo Petrucci Pizzeria – Naples, Italy
71. 'O Fiore Mio – Faenza, Italy
72. Kesté - New York, USA
73. La Leggenda Pizzeria – Miami, USA
74. Sant'Isidoro - Pizza & Bolle – Rome, Italy
75. I Borboni Pizzeria - Pontecagnano Faiano, Italy
76. Pasquale's Pizzeria Napoletana - South Kingstown, USA
77. Kytaly – Geneva, Switzerland
78. Maiori – Cagliari, Italy
79. La Piola Pizza – Brussels, Belgium
80. Forno d'Oro – Lisbon, Portugal
81. Demaio – Bilbao, Spain
82. Pizza Strada – Tokyo, Japan
83. Pizzeria Chicco - Colle di Val d'Elsa, Italy
84. What the Crust – Cairo, Egypt
85. A Pizza da Mooca - Sao Paulo, Brazil
86. L'Antica Pizzeria – London, England
87. Malafemmena – Berlin, Germany
88. Pizza Studio Tamaki Roppongi – Tokyo, Japan
89. Surt – Copenhagen, Denmark
90. Il Caffè – Dubai, United Arab Emirates
91. Guillaume Grasso – Paris, France
92. Ops - New York, USA
93. Spacca Napoli Pizzeria – Chicago, USA
94. 'O Ver – London, England
95. Pizzeria Luca - Copenhagen, Denmark
96. a mano – Makati, Philippines
97. Fabrica Pizza – Tampa, USA
98. San Gennaro – Zurich, Switzerland
99. Matto Napoletano – Skopje, Republic of North Macedonia
100. Leggera Pizza Napoletana - Sao Paulo, Brazil