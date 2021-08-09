This Michelin-trained chef is bringing his star-powered Basque cuisine to Time Out Market

Something delicious is coming your way, Miami. On Wednesday, Time Out Market Miami unveils its latest concept and you’ll want to be first in line to try.

Lur is the first-ever solo restaurant from chef Aitor Garate Berasaluze, who most recently helmed the kitchen at Leku—one of the best restaurants in Miami. The pop-up, which opens on August 11 and sticks around for three months, will serve Spanish tapas with a focus on Basque cuisine, a region Garate Berasaluze knows incredibly well. Born to a family of farmers, ingredients are the cornerstone of his cooking. "My goal has always been about learning the product seeing how it’s made, what’s the seasonality, and based on that, take care of it and always try not to ruin it," the chef explains.

His reverence for fresh produce is showcased in the simple but elevated tapas menu at Lur. He’s taking advantage of Miami’s year-round bounty for a refreshing strawberry tomato gazpacho and a seasonal tomato and anchovy salad. He’s also peppered in a few well-known Spanish classics, including a crispy codfish buñuelo and tortilla de patatas, among other shareable items. In addition to the regular tapas menu, Garate Berasaluze—who cut his teeth at some of the best Michelin-starred restaurants in the world such as Azurmendi and Asador Etxebarri—has created a special tasting experience for a few lucky diners. On Friday nights, chef rolls out the red carpet for a spectacular prix-fixe menu of rotating dishes and mouthwatering specialties, including a sweetbread sando you’ll surely be head over heels about. It’ll comprise eight courses and be priced at $65, exclusive of tax and tip. Guests will also have the opportunity to add a sommelier-selected wine pairing for a truly unforgettable Spanish feast.

Lur opens at Time Out Market Miami on Wednesday, August 11, and the first tasting dinner is scheduled to take place on Friday, August 13. Tickets for the tasting can be purchased online and with only 12 seats available, bound to go fast.