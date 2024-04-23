Miami
Timeout

The New Schnitzel House
Photograph: Courtesy The New Schnitzel House

This new pop-up series brings together Miami's standout culinary, cocktail and music talent

Better With Friends kicks off with a collab dinner featuring Caracas Bakery at The New Schnitzel House.

Falyn Wood
Written by
Falyn Wood
Here's a Miami trend we hope doesn't fade anytime soon. One-offs and collaborative projects among players in Miami's blooming hospitality and creative communities not only demonstrate that this city is maturing by leaps, but they also help warm our icy, jaded hearts.

The latest example: Better With Friends, a new event series curated by O.G. Miami dance-party-turned-marketing-agency, POPLIFE. Created with the goal of fostering connections in the local community, Better With Friends will bring together standout culinary, cocktail and music talent from across Miami's eclectic scenes.

The series kicks off this Sunday, April 28 at The New Schnitzel House with a collaborative menu by the James Beard finalists at Caracas BakeryTechnique Records, just down the road from The Schnitz, is on music duty at the inaugural event.

On the food side, expect exclusive dishes that highlight the strengths of both restaurants, like a housemade pastrami on Caracas rye bread with Thousand Island dressing, gruyère cheese and Haus Kraut. Items from the à la carte menu will be priced from $5 to $20. For drinks, Miami's Unfiltered Hospitality consulting group (Monterrey Bar, ALMA San Juan) has designed a cocktail list to complement the meal. 

The social dining experience starts at 4pm with local DJs David Rondon and Mike Deuce spinning beats throughout the evening. RSVP to the event is free but does not guarantee entry. Reservations for The New Schnitzel House can also be made in advance via Resy. Poplife has plans to host four Better With Friends events this year. To keep up with future pop-ups, follow @poplifepresents on Instagram.

